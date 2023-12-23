5 Things to Look Out for During the 49ers Christmas Game

In the San Francisco 49ers Week 16 contest against the Baltimore Ravens at Levi's® Stadium, the team will celebrate the holiday season and recognize the NFL's Inspire Change initiative. The league's Inspire Change campaign seeks to break down barriers to opportunity, particularly in communities of color, to drive positive change and contribute to building a more equitable society.

This Monday, the 49ers will celebrate the holidays with on-field and in-stadium festivities. Here's what to look for during the 49ers Christmas night game at Levi's® Stadium:

Santa Claus

Coming in from the North Pole, the 49ers will be hosting the one and only Santa Claus as a special guest at Monday night's game!

Before kickoff, fans can attend a meet and greet opportunity with Santa at the Dignity Health Plaza located near Gate C.

Synchronized Light Show

Get ready to light up the stands. This week's game will feature a synchronized light show taking place during player introductions and in the second half of the game. To participate, fans must download the official 49ers app and make sure it is up to date with the latest app update with all permissions enabled.

It is strongly encouraged to get to your seats at least 20 minutes before kickoff to participate during player introductions.

Happy Paw-lidays!

This week's pregame entertainment will feature a performance from the All-Star Stunt Dogs. Their mission is to promote animal rescue and encourage everyone to spend more time with their pets. The stunt dogs will also be making an appearance in Dignity Health Plaza with Santa Claus during pregame.