5 Things to Look Out for During the 49ers Christmas Game

In the San Francisco 49ers Week 16 contest against the Baltimore Ravens at Levi's® Stadium, the team will celebrate the holiday season and recognize the NFL's Inspire Change initiative. The league's Inspire Change campaign seeks to break down barriers to opportunity, particularly in communities of color, to drive positive change and contribute to building a more equitable society.
This Monday, the 49ers will celebrate the holidays with on-field and in-stadium festivities. Here's what to look for during the 49ers Christmas night game at Levi's® Stadium:
Santa Claus
Coming in from the North Pole, the 49ers will be hosting the one and only Santa Claus as a special guest at Monday night's game!
Before kickoff, fans can attend a meet and greet opportunity with Santa at the Dignity Health Plaza located near Gate C.
Synchronized Light Show
Get ready to light up the stands. This week's game will feature a synchronized light show taking place during player introductions and in the second half of the game. To participate, fans must download the official 49ers app and make sure it is up to date with the latest app update with all permissions enabled.
It is strongly encouraged to get to your seats at least 20 minutes before kickoff to participate during player introductions.
Happy Paw-lidays!
This week's pregame entertainment will feature a performance from the All-Star Stunt Dogs. Their mission is to promote animal rescue and encourage everyone to spend more time with their pets. The stunt dogs will also be making an appearance in Dignity Health Plaza with Santa Claus during pregame.
The San Francisco 49ers are also proud to host the annual K9ers Corgi Cup during halftime. Twelve corgis will compete in a race to be crowned the 2023 K9ers Corgi Cup Champion. Six dogs will race in two different heats, with the two winners of each heat advancing to the finals where they will face off for the title. In celebration of Christmas Day, each dog will also race in special holiday costumes. Click here to learn more about the 2023 K9ers Corgi Cup racers!
Inspire Change
During the contest, the 49ers will honor their 2023 Inspire Changemaker, Christian Huang.
Huang is the co-founder of Mobilize Love, a nonprofit that provides for the Bay Area community by deploying a fleet of trucks providing resources and after-school programs. He left his job in corporate America and in 2017, co-founded Mobilize Love in San Francisco and has created multiple programs that give back through their mission of meeting physical needs, teaching personal life skills and establishing a faithful presence in the community. Through Christian's leadership, Mobilize Love has grown from providing one laundry truck to serve the community to a fleet of six trucks that all serve different purposes.
Each year, Mobilize Love distributes hundreds of thousands of dollars of brand-new goods directly to low-income families to help them in their fight to make ends meet. Christian's commitment to serving others never wavers and he continues to find innovative ways to grow the number of people Mobilize Love can help. Learn more about the 49ers Inspire Change initiatives by clicking here.
Gameday Music
The 49ers Amp Squad DJs will be keeping the Faithful entertained throughout the night. The Amp Squad is a group of talented music directors, who are not only avid 49ers fans, but also perform on radio stations, premier clubs, stages and in stadiums all over the world.
The National Anthem will be performed by Kristen Brown. Brown is a 25-year-old country singer from Roseville, CA, who has opened for acts such as Toby Keith, Morgan Wallen and Rascal Flatts. With new music in the works following a great run making the Top 20 on this year's season of "The Voice," Brown is thrilled to be honoring her family's favorite team by performing the anthem.
A staple tradition carried out at Levi's® Stadium for every 49ers home game is the sounding of the foghorn. 49ers special guests, players and alumni pull the foghorn before kickoff and following halftime to get the team and the Faithful energized for the game. Rapper, singer and Northern California native, Saweetie, will have the honor of pulling the foghorn ahead of the third quarter.
Be Here for the Action
Join the 49ers on December 25 for their "Monday Night Football" contest against the Baltimore Ravens. Get your tickets here.