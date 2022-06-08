5 Takeaways from Kyle Shanahan Following First Minicamp Practice

Addressing the Center Position:

"We had a lot of confidence in (Brendel) last year to make the team. If Mack would have ever missed a game, we wouldn't have hesitated and we would have gone into that game very confident with (Brendel)… We don't want to make a big thing and go chase stuff, especially with a player that we've had in here who has done a good job and he's shown us that he can do it.

"We also have guys like Brunskill who's done it before and I think we have some young guys who can do it… We have to work them hard throughout OTAs, throughout training camp and we'll come up with the best guy and then you'll see how long he can do it over the year."

Jake Brendel's Progress:

In March, Brendel signed a one-year extension through the 2022 season with the 49ers. The offensive lineman originally signed with San Francisco as a free agent in 2020. After opting out of the 2020 season, Brendel appeared in 16 regular season and all three postseason games for the 49ers in 2021.

"Chris (Foerster) is the one who brought (Brendel) to our attention, having him in Miami. He was a big fan of his there… Chris talked highly of him and he's been better than advertised.

"He's wired to execute difficult blocks in a run scheme and it's about staying healthy and being able to adjust each week to some of the guys you have to go against. And that comes with some experience, but I think he's ready for his opportunity and he's getting a chance to compete with some guys and hopefully by getting that and getting those reps, he will only get better."

Young Players Becoming Leaders:

The 2022 offseason timeline was the most standard the 49ers have seen in the past few years due to the pandemic. In 2020, COVID protocols restricted offseason activities at the team facility and in 2021 the players' time was cut short with only four offseason days before OTAs began.

With proper time in place for players to train on their own during the offseason, Shanahan noticed a boost of confidence in young players upon their return to the team's facilities.

QB Trey Lance

"Trey's been deliberate in everything he's done. I think especially last week heading into today you can really see him stacking days and getting better each practice."

WR Jauan Jennings

"I'm extremely confident in Jauan. I think if anyone watched our games at the end of last year, not many people covered him. He got open, he had aggressive hands, he got up the field, he blocked well… what's cool about Jauan, he's got some unique running styles, but just watch him, he separates more than probably all the other guys."

WR Brandon Aiyuk

"This offseason, (Jennings) and B.A., the first day they got here they've had as good of an offseason as they've had since they got in the league. And they're as good as they've been right now, both of them."