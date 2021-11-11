Presented by

49ers Waive WR Jalen Hurd; Sign Two to Practice Squad

Nov 11, 2021 at 01:24 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday that they have waived WR Jalen Hurd. In addition, the team signed OL Corbin Kaufusi and CB Saivion Smith to the team's practice squad.

Kaufusi (6-9, 275) originally entered the NFL after signing with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent defensive lineman on May 2, 2019. Following his release from the Saints on August 30, 2019, he was then signed to the New York Jets practice squad on October 15, 2019, where he spent the remainder of the season and made the transition to offensive line. After signing a Reserve/Future contract with the Jets on December 31, 2019, he was waived by the team on September 5, 2020, and signed to the Jets practice squad the following day where he spent the entire season.

Kaufusi originally signed a reserve/future contract with the 49ers January 15, 2021. He was waived on August 24, re-signed on August 27 and later waived on August 31. He then spent one week on the team's practice squad prior to being released on September 8.

A 28-year-old native of Provo, UT, Kaufusi attended Brigham Young University where he appeared in 37 games (23 starts) as a defensive lineman and registered 154 tackles, 17.0 sacks, four passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

Smith (6-1, 199) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent on April 28, 2019. Following his release from the Jaguars on August 31, 2019, he then signed with the Dallas Cowboys on April 10, 2020, where he went on to appear in six games (one start) and register three tackles.

In 2021, Smith was waived by Dallas on May 5 and was claimed off waivers by the Seattle Seahawks. He spent part of the offseason with Seattle and was released by the team on July 27. He then signed with the Denver Broncos on August 4, was waived by the team on August 31, signed to the team's practice squad on September 8 and was released on October 26.

A 24-year-old native of Bradenton, FL, Smith attended the University of Alabama for one season (2018) where he appeared in 15 games (12 starts) and registered 60 tackles, five passes defensed, three interceptions and one forced fumble. He transferred to Alabama from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (2017) and Louisiana State University (2016).

Hurd (6-4, 230) was placed on the Injured Reserve List on September 11, 2021.

