49ers Waive Three Players

Cole appeared in one game with San Francisco in 2020 after signing with the team on December 24, 2020. Edwards was signed by the 49ers on November 24, 2020. He was waived on December 1 and signed to the team's practice squad the following day, where he spent the remainder of the season. Edwards was later signed to a Reserve/Future contact with the team on January 4, 2021. Alexander also signed Reserve/Future contract with the 49ers on January 4, 2021.