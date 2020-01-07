49ers vs. Vikings: Game Preview & Where to Watch

The opponent is set as the San Francisco 49ers are slated to take on the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Divisional Round. The playoff game takes place Saturday, January 11 at 1:35 p.m. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the first-ever playoff game at Levi's® Stadium, presented by SAP.
Series Highlights
Sunday will mark the 49ers and Vikings 48th matchup. The Series is currently tied at 23-23-1.
The 49ers lead the playoff series against the Vikings, 4-1.
49ers Notes
- Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 3,798 passing yards in 2019, the fourth most in a single season in franchise history.
- Since entering the league in 2017, tight end George Kittle has registered 2,945 receiving yards, the second most in the NFL in that time frame behind Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (3,603).
- Since 2011, cornerback Richard Sherman has hauled in 35 interceptions, the most in the NFL among all active players. Sherman recorded three interceptions with the 49ers this season.
- Defensive lineman Arik Armstead recorded a career-high 10.0 sacks in his 2019 campaign.
Vikings Notes
- Quarterback Kirk Cousins has thrown for 574 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in his two career games against San Francisco.
- Running back Dalvin Cook rushed for 1,135 yards this season, making him the eighth player in Vikings history to rush for 1,000 yards.
- Safety Harrison Smith led the Vikings with 11 tackles in their Wild Card Round victory over the New Orleans Saints.
- Defensive end Everson Griffen posted 1.5 sacks in the team's Wild Card victory to move into fourth place on the Vikings all-time postseason sack list with 4.5 sacks in his postseason career.
|2019 Comparison
|49ers
|Vikings
|Points Per Game
|29.9 (2nd)
|25.4 (8th)
|Total Offense
|381.1 (4th)
|353.5 (16th)
|Rushing Offense
|144.1 (2nd)
|133.3 (6th)
|Passing Offense
|237.0 (13th)
|220.2 (23rd)
|Points Allowed Per Game
|19.4 (8th)
|18.9 (t-5th)
|Yards Allowed
|281.8 (2nd)
|341.6 (14th)
|Rushing Defense
|112.6 (17th)
|108.0 (13th)
|Passing Defense
|169.2 (1st)
|233.6 (15th)
|Sacks
|48 (t-5th)
|48 (t-5th)
|Interceptions
|12 (t-17th)
|17 (t-3rd)
|Punting Avg.
|44.9 (t-22nd)
|45.2 (19th)
|Turnover Differential
|+4 (t-10th)
|+11 (5th)
|Team Leaders
|49ers
|Vikings
|Passing Yards
|QB Jimmy Garoppolo - 3,978
|QB Kirk Cousins - 3,603
|Rushing Yards
|RB Raheem Mostert - 772
|RB Dalvin Cook - 1,135
|Receptions
|TE George Kittle - 85
|WR Stefon Diggs - 63
|Receiving Yards
|TE George Kittle - 1,053
|WR Stefon Diggs - 1,130
|Interceptions
|CB Richard Sherman - 3
|S Anthony Harris - 6
|Sacks
|DL Arik Armstead - 10.0
|DE Danielle Hunter - 14.5
Players to Watch
49ers
- QB Jimmy Garoppolo
- DL Nick Bosa
- TE George Kittle
- LB Fred Warner
Vikings
Watch on TV
Network: NBC
Play-by-Play: Al Michaels
Color Analyst: Cris Collinsworth
Sideline Reporter: Michele Tafoya
The game will broadcast nationwide.
Be There
A limited number of tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com. View the full lineup of gameday entertainment and activations here.
Watch Online
Watch live on the 49ers app and 49ers.com free on your phone or tablet. *Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
49ers fans in the U.S. can also sign up for NFL Game Pass to watch every 49ers regular season game on demand after the game has concluded.
For all the ways to watch this week's game, please click here.
Pregame Show
Tune in to 49ers Pregame Live on NBC Sports Bay Area at 12:30 p.m. PT.
49ers Radio Affiliate Networks
|Market
|Station
|San Francisco, Calif.
|KNBR - AM 680
|San Francisco, Calif.
|KGO - AM 810
|San Francisco, Calif.
|KSAN - 107.7 FM
|Portland/Salem, Ore.
|KPAM - AM 860
|Medford, Ore.
|KBOY - 95.7 FM
|Brookings, Ore.
|KURY - 95.3 FM
|Eureka/Arcata, Calif.
|KATA - AM 1340
|Redding, Calif.
|KXXS - 96.1 FM
|Susanville, Calif.
|KJDX - 93.3 FM
|Chico, Calif.
|KTHU - 100.7 FM
|Grass Valley, Calif.
|KNCO - AM 830
|Sacramento, Calif.
|KIFM - AM 1320
|Modesto/Stockton, Calif.
|KESP - AM 970
|Monterey/Salinas, Calif.
|KION - AM 1460
|King City, Calif.
|KRKC - AM 1490
|Fresno, Calif.
|KFIG - AM 940
|Paso Robles, Calif.
|KPRL - AM 1230
|San Luis Obispo, Calif.
|KKJL - AM 1400
|San Diego, Calif.
|KWFN - 97.3 FM
|Reno, Nev.
|KPLY - AM 630
|Las Vegas, Nev.
|KMZQ - AM 670
|Hilo, Hawaii (Big Island)
|KPUA - AM 670
|Honolulu, Hawaii (Oahu)
|KHKA - AM 1500
|Kihei, Hawaii (Maui)
|KAOI - AM 110
Spanish Radio
The live game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and color commentator Carlos Ramirez will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.
Watch Parties
Join us for FREE 49ers Watch Parties in San Francisco at SPIN SF or in San Jose at SP2 with giveaway items, raffle prizes and a DJ as the Faithful gather to watch the NFC Divisional matchup between the 49ers and Vikings!
Fans will be treated to a Levi's® Stadium likeness with fan chants, scoring songs and more!
Entry is first come, first served. All ages welcome.
For more information about the watch parties please click here.