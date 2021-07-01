49ers Unveil '94 Red Throwback Uniforms During State of the Franchise

The San Francisco 49ers made an announcement millions of Faithful have been waiting decades to hear. The '94 Red Throwback uniform is back. The classic uniform will be the second throwback uniform for the 49ers, joining the popular '94 White Throwbacks that were brought back in 2018.
The announcement came at the annual 49ers State of the Franchise event where members of the organization's front office, coaching staff and player roster previewed the 49ers 75th Anniversary season exclusively on the 49ers App. Segments featured 49ers President Al Guido, 49ers Foundation Executive Director Justin Prettyman, head coach Kyle Shanahan, general manager John Lynch, TE George Kittle and LB Fred Warner. The program concluded with 49ers CEO Jed York unveiling the '94 Red Throwbacks. A replay of the entire State of the Franchise and extended individual segments are now available at 49ers.com/SOTF.
'94 Red Throwback Uniforms
A major aspect of the organization's 75th Anniversary season, the 49ers have released the first images of their '94 Red Throwbacks. Featuring drop shadow numbers, three-stripe sleeves, black and red pant stripes, a throwback oval helmet decal on the side and a "saloon font" helmet front bumper, the uniform pays homage to the team's 1994 Super Bowl XXIX winning team. This year's jersey will also include the 49ers diamond shaped 75th anniversary patch, which is a nod to the NFL 75th anniversary patch worn across the league in 1994.
The '94 Red Throwbacks will debut in the team's home opener on Sunday Night Football vs. Green Bay in Week 3. It will also be worn on Sunday Night Football Week 7 against Indianapolis, on Monday Night Football vs. the Rams in Week 10, and Week 15 against Atlanta. The 49ers will also wear the '94 White Throwbacks for their prime time road games at Seattle and Tennessee.
Starting at 12 p.m. PST on July 1st, the '94 Red Throwback jerseys will be available for purchase on shop49ers.com and at Levi's® Stadium in the 49ers Team Store presented by Visa..
Check out the newest on-field uniform addition, which the team will wear four times at home during the 2021 season.
49ers Hall of Fame Inductees
In addition to announcing the return of the '94 Red Throwbacks, Jed York also revealed the 2021 Induction Class of the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. 49ers Hall of Fame: WR John Taylor and LB Patrick Willis. The 49ers Hall of Fame enshrines players, administrators and coaches who have made exceptional contributions to the organization. The 2021 Class will be honored at Levi's® Stadium Week 15 when the 49ers face Atlanta. Additionally, 2020 49ers Hall of Fame Inductee Bryant Young will have his induction ceremony Week 9 when the 49ers take on Arizona.
State of the Franchise Presented by Incogmeato
49ers President Al Guido spoke with NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan to discuss reopening Levi's® Stadium at full capacity this fall. There will be several enhancements to the fan experience, the most notable of which is the introduction of the Member Inclusive Menu that includes select menu items to Season Ticket Members with their season ticket price. In addition, Levi's® Stadium will now be a cashless venue, an initiative made possible in partnership with Visa.
49ers Foundation Executive Director Justin Prettyman joined NBC Sports Bay Area's Laura Britt to explain the other significant 49ers anniversary for 2021: the 49ers Foundation's 30th Anniversary. The milestone is highlighted by $50 million dollars raised by the foundation and invested back into underserved Bay Area communities. This year will feature the return to in-person fundraising and community events, including the 2021 season kickoff event, Players for a Purpose.