49ers Unveil '94 Red Throwback Uniforms During State of the Franchise

The San Francisco 49ers made an announcement millions of Faithful have been waiting decades to hear. The '94 Red Throwback uniform is back. The classic uniform will be the second throwback uniform for the 49ers, joining the popular '94 White Throwbacks that were brought back in 2018.

The announcement came at the annual 49ers State of the Franchise event where members of the organization's front office, coaching staff and player roster previewed the 49ers 75th Anniversary season exclusively on the 49ers App. Segments featured 49ers President Al Guido, 49ers Foundation Executive Director Justin Prettyman, head coach Kyle Shanahan, general manager John Lynch, TE George Kittle and LB Fred Warner﻿. The program concluded with 49ers CEO Jed York unveiling the '94 Red Throwbacks. A replay of the entire State of the Franchise and extended individual segments are now available at 49ers.com/SOTF.

'94 Red Throwback Uniforms

A major aspect of the organization's 75th Anniversary season, the 49ers have released the first images of their '94 Red Throwbacks. Featuring drop shadow numbers, three-stripe sleeves, black and red pant stripes, a throwback oval helmet decal on the side and a "saloon font" helmet front bumper, the uniform pays homage to the team's 1994 Super Bowl XXIX winning team. This year's jersey will also include the 49ers diamond shaped 75th anniversary patch, which is a nod to the NFL 75th anniversary patch worn across the league in 1994.

The '94 Red Throwbacks will debut in the team's home opener on Sunday Night Football vs. Green Bay in Week 3. It will also be worn on Sunday Night Football Week 7 against Indianapolis, on Monday Night Football vs. the Rams in Week 10, and Week 15 against Atlanta. The 49ers will also wear the '94 White Throwbacks for their prime time road games at Seattle and Tennessee.