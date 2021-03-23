What Do the Trent Williams, Alex Mack Signings Mean for 49ers O-line?

It's not just Shanahan's familiarity with Mack or his experience that made him an ideal free agency target, his durability added another selling point for San Francisco in the free agent market. The center has completed a full 16-game season all but twice over his 12-year career. Prior to missing the final two games of 2020, Mack had played in 90-consecutive starts.

"I'm excited," Williams said of the Mack signing. "Anytime Kyle's offense has been successful, it pretty much starts from the center. The center is the brain trust of our offense and our offensive line. So, to get a guy that's an All-Pro, that's a Pro Bowler that's literally played the position at the highest level you can play it at for as long as he has in the NFL, you can't ask for anything better than that."

San Francisco securing key voids along the O-line could make way for Daniel Brunskill to man the vacant right guard spot. Since 2019, five different players have stepped in at right guard, including 10 starts by Brunskill. Injuries forced the former XFL castoff to spend time at three different positions over his first two seasons in San Francisco. Ahead of the start of the new league year, the 49ers tendered a one-year contract for Brunskill, who was an exclusive rights free agent. He appeared in all 16 games last season at both right guard and center.

With an opportunity for Brunskill to settle in at right guard, San Francisco's offensive line appears set with Williams and Mack adding to left guard Laken Tomlinson and right tackle Mike McGlinchey﻿.