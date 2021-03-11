OL Rashawn Slater Sees Comparisons to Joe Staley, Trent Williams

Rashawn Slater designated himself as the best tackle heading into the 2021 NFL Draft. Several NFL pundits agree with his claims, nabbing him as one of two premier offensive linemen likely to come off the board first in next month's draft.

In Daniel Jeremiah's latest mock, the NFL Network draft analyst pinned Slater to the San Francisco 49ers with the No. 12 overall pick. Jeremiah perceives Slater as an insurance policy for San Francisco with lingering questions surrounding the left tackle position.

In the wake of former Pro Bowl tackle Joe Staley's retirement, the 49ers acquired Trent Williams last April from the Washington Football Team. In his lone season in San Francisco, Williams was graded out as the top tackle in football en route to earning his eighth-career Pro Bowl honor.

Despite acknowledging his desire to remain in San Francisco, the All-Pro left tackle could hit the open market on March 17.

Should Williams seek employment elsewhere, John Lynch and Co. could see Slater as an ideal choice should he slide to pick No. 12 in April's draft. Slater would become the heir to over a decade of foundational talent that have skillfully manned San Francisco's blind side – two of which, he admits to patterning his style of play after.p

"Joe's a guy who's kind of like me – maybe not seen as the prototypical size of a left tackle, and yet, he was still extremely effective in the way he was able to play. He was a master technician," Slater said Tuesday from Northwestern's Pro Day. "Trent's a freak athlete who is also an amazing technician and does awesome stuff with his hands."