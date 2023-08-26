Presented by

49ers Trade Quarterback Trey Lance

Aug 26, 2023 at 02:05 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have traded QB Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for Dallas' 2024 fourth-round draft choice. Lance must pass a physical for the trade to be executed.

Lance (6-4, 224) appeared in eight games (four starts) in two seasons with the team (2021-22), where he completed 56 passes for 797 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed 54 times for 235 yards and one touchdown.

A 23-year-old native of Marshall, MN, Lance attended North Dakota State. He appeared in 19 games (17 starts) in three years (2018-20) at North Dakota State and completed 208 of 318 passing attempts (65.4 percent) for 2,947 yards, 30 touchdowns and one interception to go along with 192 rushing attempts for 1,325 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground.

Related Content

news

49ers Sign WR Anthony Miller; Waive a Wide Receiver

The 49ers have signed WR Anthony Miller to a one-year deal and waived WR Dazz Newsome. 
news

49ers Sign RB Brian Hill; Waive DL Tomasi Laulile

The 49ers have signed RB Brian Hill to a one-year deal and waived DL Tomasi Laulile.
news

49ers Sign Two Defensive Linemen; Place Taco Charlton on IR

The 49ers have signed DL La'Darius Hamilton and DL Tomasi Laulile, placed DL Taco Charlton on the Injured Reserve list and waived RB Khalan Laborn.
news

49ers Sign CB Brooks; Waived/Injured DL Hayes

The 49ers have signed CB Nate Brooks to a one-year deal and waived/injured DL Daelin Hayes.
news

49ers Sign DL Speaks; Place CB Averett on Injured Reserve

The 49ers have signed DL Breeland Speaks to a one-year deal and placed CB Anthony Averett on the Injured Reserve list. 
news

49ers Sign RB Jeremy McNichols; Waive Awatt

The 49ers announced they have signed RB Jeremy McNichols, and in order to make room on the roster, the team waived RB Ronald Awatt.
news

49ers Sign DL Hayes; Place DL Johnson on the Injured Reserve List

The 49ers have signed DL Daelin Hayes to a one-year deal and placed DL Darryl Johnson on the Injured Reserve list.  
news

49ers Sign CB Averett; Place CB Mitchell on Injured Reserve

The 49ers have signed CB Anthony Averett to a one-year deal and placed CB Terrance Mitchell on the Injured Reserve list.  
news

49ers Sign DL Taco Charlton; Waive Safety 

The 49ers announced they have signed DL Taco Charlton.
news

49ers Sign LB Kyahva Tezino to a One-Year Deal

The 49ers announced they have signed linebacker Kyahva Tezino.
news

49ers Place Mitch Wishnowsky﻿ on Active/Non-Football Injury List; Sign Cornerback

The 49ers have signed CB Terrance Mitchell to a one-year deal and placed P ﻿Mitch Wishnowsky﻿ on the Active/Non-Football Injury List.
Advertising