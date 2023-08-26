49ers Trade Quarterback Trey Lance

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have traded QB Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for Dallas' 2024 fourth-round draft choice. Lance must pass a physical for the trade to be executed.
Lance (6-4, 224) appeared in eight games (four starts) in two seasons with the team (2021-22), where he completed 56 passes for 797 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed 54 times for 235 yards and one touchdown.
A 23-year-old native of Marshall, MN, Lance attended North Dakota State. He appeared in 19 games (17 starts) in three years (2018-20) at North Dakota State and completed 208 of 318 passing attempts (65.4 percent) for 2,947 yards, 30 touchdowns and one interception to go along with 192 rushing attempts for 1,325 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground.