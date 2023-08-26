49ers Trade Quarterback Trey Lance

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have traded QB Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for Dallas' 2024 fourth-round draft choice. Lance must pass a physical for the trade to be executed.

Lance (6-4, 224) appeared in eight games (four starts) in two seasons with the team (2021-22), where he completed 56 passes for 797 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed 54 times for 235 yards and one touchdown.