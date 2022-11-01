49ers Trade Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Dolphins

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have traded RB Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for Miami's 2023 fifth-round draft choice. Wilson Jr. must pass a physical for the trade to be executed.
Wilson Jr. (6-0, 213) originally signed with the 49ers as an undrafted rookie free agent on May 1, 2018. Throughout his five seasons with the 49ers (2018-22), he appeared in 45 games (15 starts) and registered 390 carries for 1,733 yards (4.4 average) and 15 touchdowns on the ground to go along with 45 receptions for 387 yards and four touchdowns through the air. He also appeared in three postseason contests and registered one reception for 20 yards.
In 2022, Wilson Jr. appeared in eight games (six starts) and added 92 carries for 468 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 10 receptions for 91 yards.
A 26-year-old native of Elkhart, TX, Wilson Jr. attended the University of North Texas where he appeared in 41 games (29 starts) during his four-year career with the Mean Green. He rushed for 3,205 yards and 32 touchdowns on 562 carries, while adding 70 receptions for 527 yards and two touchdowns. Wilson Jr. finished his career ranked third in school history in rushing touchdowns (32) and fourth in rushing yards (3,205). As a senior, he started all 11 games in which he appeared and notched 188 carries for 1,215 yards and 16 touchdowns to go along with 24 receptions for 168 yards.