49ers to Welcome Thousands of Fans at La Casa de Los Fieles for Unforgettable Events in Mexico

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – In just a few weeks, the San Francisco 49ers will return to Mexico City for their highly anticipated Week 11 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings at Estadio Banorte. Today, the team announced plans to bring back La Casa de los Fieles, or Home of the Faithful, at Pinche Gringo BBQ Warehouse Polanco as the team's dedicated fan zone with exclusive events all week long. La Casa de Los Fieles is sponsored by Foliatti Sportsbook and supported by Banorte, Marriott, and San Francisco Travel.

La Casa de Los Fieles also served as the Faithful's central meeting place when the 49ers last played in Mexico City against the Arizona Cardinals in 2022. During that week, more than 12,000 members of the Faithful visited the fan zone for rallies, watch parties, and other events.

"Having played in Mexico City twice before, and once as recently as 2022, taking the field at Estadio Banorte this season will feel like a true homecoming," said Al Guido, 49ers CEO. "Mexico City is our home away from home and the excitement from our fanbase is truly unmatched. Welcoming thousands of fans at La Casa de los Fieles is something our entire organization has been looking forward to all year. We're extremely grateful to our partners who continue supporting our efforts to ensure the Mexican Faithful feels like a part of our family."

"The generations of Faithful in Mexico are some of the most passionate and proud in the world, and this week is about bringing them together and delivering the 49ers fan experience they deserve," said Stephanie Rogers, 49ers Chief Marketing Officer. "Every trip to Mexico is special for us and we couldn't be more excited to return for a full week of fan engagement events and community impact initiatives aimed at growing the game and leaving a lasting impact on the Mexican community.

Below are some of the scheduled fan events taking place at La Casa de los Fieles presented by Foliatti Sportsbook in Mexico City. Any media personnel interested in acquiring event details, attending an event, and/or requesting interviews should contact Jacob Fill (Jacob.Fill@49ers.com).

49ers Watch Party: 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, November 15, 1:00pm local time

To kick off the week of events leading into the Mexico City game, fans will gather at La Casa de los Fieles to watch the 49ers take on the Dallas Cowboys. The event will include live entertainment and appearances from 49ers alumni and Sourdough Sam. Additionally, the first 1,200 fans to enter the event will receive a free George Kittle Luchador bobblehead.

49ers Faithful Fan Rally

Saturday, November 21, 11:00am local time

Members of the Faithful will pack La Casa de los Fieles for an energetic event meant to excite the fanbase as much as possible one day before the 49ers return to Estadio Banorte. This one-of-a-kind takeover event will feature live music, raffles, giveaways, and other surprises alongside 49ers alumni and Sourdough Sam.

49ers Gameday Watch Party

Sunday, November 22, 5:00pm local time

The 49ers will host a massive watch party for all fans who cannot make it to Estadio Banorte. This experience will replicate the Levi's® Stadium gameday atmosphere, complete with starting lineup announcements, team chants, scoring songs, giveaways, and more. 49ers alumni and Sourdough Sam will also be in attendance.