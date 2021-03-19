49ers Sign WR Trent Sherfield

Sherfield (6-1, 219) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent on April 30, 2018. Over the past three years with the Cardinals (2018-20), he appeared in 44 games (four starts) and registered 28 receptions for 340 yards and one touchdown. He has also registered 19 tackles on special teams. In 2020, he saw action in 15 games (one start) and finished with five receptions for 50 yards to go along with 10 tackles on special teams.