49ers Sign WR Anthony Miller; Waive a Wide Receiver

Miller (5-11, 199) was originally drafted by the Chicago Bears in the second round (51st overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Throughout his five-year career with the Bears (2018-20), Houston Texans (2021) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2021-22), he has appeared in 50 games (18 starts) and registered 140 receptions for 1,589 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has also appeared in two postseason contests (one start) and registered five receptions for 56 yards. Miller signed a Reserve/Future contract with the Steelers on January 24, 2022, and spent the entirety of the 2022 season on the Injured Reserve List. He re-signed with the Steelers on January 17, 2023, before being released by the team on June 20, 2023.