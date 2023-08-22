49ers Sign WR Anthony Miller; Waive a Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has signed WR Anthony Miller to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived WR Dazz Newsome.
Miller (5-11, 199) was originally drafted by the Chicago Bears in the second round (51st overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Throughout his five-year career with the Bears (2018-20), Houston Texans (2021) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2021-22), he has appeared in 50 games (18 starts) and registered 140 receptions for 1,589 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has also appeared in two postseason contests (one start) and registered five receptions for 56 yards. Miller signed a Reserve/Future contract with the Steelers on January 24, 2022, and spent the entirety of the 2022 season on the Injured Reserve List. He re-signed with the Steelers on January 17, 2023, before being released by the team on June 20, 2023.
A 28-year-old native of Memphis, TN, Miller attended the University of Memphis for three seasons (2015-17), where he appeared in 38 games (30 starts) and registered 238 receptions for 3,590 yards and 37 touchdowns. He is the only player in Memphis history with over 3,000 career receiving yards and was named an NCAA Consensus All-American in 2017.
Newsome (5-10, 184) signed a Reserve/Future contract with the team on January 31, 2023.