Presented by

49ers Sign Two Wide Receivers to One-Year Deals

Apr 11, 2022 at 01:00 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have signed WR Marcus Johnson and WR Malik Turner to one-year deals. The team also released and re-signed DL Maurice Hurst to the same one-year deal he signed on March 10, 2022.

Johnson (6-1, 207) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent on May 5, 2016. Throughout his five-year career with the Eagles (2017), Indianapolis Colts (2018-20) and Tennessee Titans (2021), he has appeared in 41 games (12 starts) and registered 51 receptions for 839 yards and three touchdowns. Last season with the Titans, Johnson appeared in seven games (three starts) and finished with nine receptions for 160 yards (17.8 average).

A 27-year-old native of League City, TX, Johnson attended the University of Texas where he appeared in 42 games (18 starts) and registered 61 receptions for 793 yards and four touchdowns on offense in addition to 17 kickoff returns for 335 yards on special teams.

Turner (6-2, 202) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent on July 29, 2018. Throughout his four-year career with the Seahawks (2018-19) and Dallas Cowboys (2020-21), he has appeared in 41 games (three starts) and registered 29 receptions for 414 yards and four touchdowns. Last season with the Cowboys, Turner appeared in 14 games and finished with 12 receptions for 149 yards and a career-high three touchdowns.

A 26-year-old native of Springfield, IL, Turner attended the University of Illinois where he appeared in 46 games (35 starts) and registered 143 receptions for 1,804 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Related Content

news

49ers Re-Sign RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

The 49ers have re-signed running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to a one-year deal.

news

49ers Re-Sign TE Ross Dwelley

The former undrafted tight end re-signed with the 49ers on a one-year deal.

news

49ers Sign CB Darqueze Dennard

On Friday, the 49ers signed Dennard to a one-year deal.

news

49ers Re-Sign CB Dontae Johnson

The 49ers veteran cornerback returns to San Francisco on a one-year deal.

news

49ers Sign DL Kerry Hyder Jr.

The former 49ers defensive lineman returns to San Francisco on a one-year deal.

news

49ers Re-Sign DL Jordan Willis

The 49ers have re-signed defensive lineman Jordan Willis to a one-year deal.

news

49ers Sign S George Odum

The 49ers announced they have signed the former Colts safety to a three-year deal.

news

49ers Sign WR Ray-Ray McCloud

The 49ers announced they have signed McCloud to a two-year deal.

news

49ers Sign DL Hassan Ridgeway

The 49ers signed the former Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman to a one-year deal. Read for more details.

news

49ers Sign CB Charvarius Ward

The 49ers announced they have signed the former Chiefs cornerback to a three-year deal.

news

49ers Sign LB Oren Burks

The 49ers announced they have signed the former Packers linebacker to a two-year deal.

Advertising