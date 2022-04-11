49ers Sign Two Wide Receivers to One-Year Deals

The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have signed WR Marcus Johnson and WR Malik Turner to one-year deals. The team also released and re-signed DL Maurice Hurst to the same one-year deal he signed on March 10, 2022.

Johnson (6-1, 207) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent on May 5, 2016. Throughout his five-year career with the Eagles (2017), Indianapolis Colts (2018-20) and Tennessee Titans (2021), he has appeared in 41 games (12 starts) and registered 51 receptions for 839 yards and three touchdowns. Last season with the Titans, Johnson appeared in seven games (three starts) and finished with nine receptions for 160 yards (17.8 average).

A 27-year-old native of League City, TX, Johnson attended the University of Texas where he appeared in 42 games (18 starts) and registered 61 receptions for 793 yards and four touchdowns on offense in addition to 17 kickoff returns for 335 yards on special teams.

Turner (6-2, 202) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent on July 29, 2018. Throughout his four-year career with the Seahawks (2018-19) and Dallas Cowboys (2020-21), he has appeared in 41 games (three starts) and registered 29 receptions for 414 yards and four touchdowns. Last season with the Cowboys, Turner appeared in 14 games and finished with 12 receptions for 149 yards and a career-high three touchdowns.