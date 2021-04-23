Presented by

49ers Sign Two Defensive Linemen to One-year Deals

Apr 23, 2021 at 01:10 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Friday they have signed DL Maurice Hurst and DL Arden Key to one-year deals.

Hurst (6-2, 291) was originally drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the fifth round (140th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Throughout his three-year career with the Raiders, he has appeared in 40 games (17 starts) and registered 76 tackles, 8.0 sacks, seven passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one interception. In 2020, Hurst appeared in 11 games (three starts) and finished with 27 tackles, one pass defensed and 0.5 sacks. He was waived by the Raiders on April 15, 2021.

A 25-year-old native of Westwood, MA, Hurst attended the University of Michigan, where he appeared in 46 games (17 starts) and finished with 133 tackles, 33.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, three passes defensed, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one blocked field goal attempt on special teams. 

Key (6-5, 240) was originally drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the third round (87th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Throughout his three-year career with the Raiders, he has appeared in 37 games (10 starts) and registered 49 tackles, 3.0 sacks and two passes defensed. In 2020, Key appeared in 14 games and finished with 15 tackles and two passes defensed. He was waived by the Raiders on April 15, 2021.

A 24-year-old native of College Park, GA, Key attended Louisiana State University, where he appeared in 31 games (28 starts) and finished with 130 tackles (59 solo), 26.5 tackles for loss and 21.0 sacks.

Related Content

news

49ers Sign RB Wayne Gallman Jr.

On Wednesday, the 49ers signed the former Giants running back to a one-year deal. Read more for details.
news

Daniel Brunskill Signs One-Year Tender; 49ers Waive TE Chase Harrell

A look at San Francisco's recent roster moves on Tuesday.
news

49ers Sign QB Nate Sudfeld

The 49ers have signed the former Eagles quarterback to a one-year deal. Read more for details.
news

49ers Re-sign CB Jason Verrett

The Pro Bowl cornerback signed a one-year deal to remain in San Francisco. Read more for details.
news

49ers Sign WR Mohamed Sanu

Sanu returns to the 49ers on a one-year deal. Read more for details.
news

49ers Sign LB Nathan Gerry

The 49ers signed the former Eagles linebacker to a one-year deal.
news

49ers Re-sign CB K'Waun Williams

The 49ers have re-signed cornerback K'Waun Williams to a one-year deal. 
news

49ers Re-sign DL Jordan Willis

The 49ers announced they have re-signed defensive lineman Jordan Willis to a one-year deal. 
news

49ers Re-sign T Trent Williams

San Francisco announced on Tuesday that they have re-signed the All-Pro, Pro Bowl tackle to a six-year deal through the 2026 season.
news

49ers Sign DL Zach Kerr

The 49ers have signed the former Panthers defensive lineman to a one-year deal.
news

49ers Re-sign DL D.J. Jones

The 49ers re-signed the former sixth-round pick to a one-year deal.
Advertising