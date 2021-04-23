49ers Sign Two Defensive Linemen to One-year Deals

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Friday they have signed DL Maurice Hurst and DL Arden Key to one-year deals.

Hurst (6-2, 291) was originally drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the fifth round (140th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Throughout his three-year career with the Raiders, he has appeared in 40 games (17 starts) and registered 76 tackles, 8.0 sacks, seven passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one interception. In 2020, Hurst appeared in 11 games (three starts) and finished with 27 tackles, one pass defensed and 0.5 sacks. He was waived by the Raiders on April 15, 2021.

A 25-year-old native of Westwood, MA, Hurst attended the University of Michigan, where he appeared in 46 games (17 starts) and finished with 133 tackles, 33.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, three passes defensed, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one blocked field goal attempt on special teams.

Key (6-5, 240) was originally drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the third round (87th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Throughout his three-year career with the Raiders, he has appeared in 37 games (10 starts) and registered 49 tackles, 3.0 sacks and two passes defensed. In 2020, Key appeared in 14 games and finished with 15 tackles and two passes defensed. He was waived by the Raiders on April 15, 2021.