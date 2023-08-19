49ers Sign Two Defensive Linemen; Place Taco Charlton on IR

The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has signed DL La'Darius Hamilton and DL Tomasi Laulile (tow-MAH-see, lauw-LEE-lay) to one-year deals. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed DL Taco Charlton on the Injured Reserve List and waived RB Khalan Laborn.

Hamilton (6-2, 261) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent on April 27, 2020. After spending his entire rookie season on the Cowboys practice squad, he was claimed off waivers by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on May 6, 2021, and remained on the team's practice squad until he was signed to the Green Bay Packers active roster on September 17, 2021, where he spent time between the Packers active roster and practice squad. While with the Packers (2021-22), he appeared in nine games and registered four tackles. In 2022, Hamilton appeared in three games and added one tackle.

A 25-year-old native of Corrigan, TX, Hamilton attended the University of North Texas for four seasons (2016-19), where he appeared in 51 games (19 starts) and registered 121 tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, 17.0 sacks, one interception, two passes defensed, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble.

Hamilton will wear number 60.

Laulile (6-3, 300) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Indianapolis Colts as a free agent on May 1, 2018. He was waived by Indianapolis on September 1, 2018, and later signed to the New Orleans Saints practice squad on September 27, 2018, where he spent the remainder of the season. He signed a Reserve/Future contract with the Saints on January 21, 2019, and was later waived on May 13, 2019. He then signed with the 49ers as a free agent on July 29, 2022, and was waived by the team on August 15, 2022.

Laulile spent the remainder of 2022 playing for the Houston Gamblers of the United States Football League (USFL), where he appeared in 10 games and registered 21 tackles and a 0.5 sack.

A 28-year-old native of Westlake, CA, Laulile attended Brigham Young University for four seasons (2013-16), where he appeared in 33 games and registered 47 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks and two fumble recoveries.

Laulile will wear number 78.