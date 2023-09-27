49ers Sign Three Players to the Team's Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed S Tre Norwood, CB Kendall Sheffield and TE Jake Tonges to the team's practice squad and released RB Jeremy McNichols.

Norwood (6-0, 194) was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the seventh round (245th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. Throughout his two-year NFL career with the Steelers, he has appeared in 32 games (six starts) and registered 55 tackles, four passes defensed and one interception. He has also appeared in one postseason contest where he finished with two tackles. In 2022, he appeared in 15 games (three starts) and tallied 20 tackles. He was released by the team on August 29, 2023.

A 24-year-old native of Fort Smith, AR, Norwood attended the University of Oklahoma (2017-20) where he appeared in 39 games (24 starts) and recorded 111 tackles, 1.0 sack, 21 passes defensed and six interceptions.

Sheffield (5-10, 212) was originally drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth round (111th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. Throughout his career, he has appeared in 38 games (20 starts) and tallied 97 tackles, six passes defensed and two forced fumbles. Sheffield was waived by the Falcons on May 13, 2022, and claimed off waivers by the Houston Texans three days later. He was waived/injured by Houston on August 30, 2022, and later went on to sign with the Dallas Cowboys practice squad on October 25, 2022, where he spent the remainder of the season. In 2023, Sheffield signed a one-year deal with the Texans on March 3 and was released by the team on August 13.

A 27-year-old native of Missouri City, TX, Sheffield attended Ohio State University for two seasons (2017-19) after transferring to the school from Blinn College (2015-17). At Ohio State, he appeared in 28 games and recorded 75 tackles, 19 passes defensed, one fumble recovery and two forced fumbles.

Tonges (6-4, 240) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent on May 6, 2022. He went on to appear in four games with Chicago, was released by the Bears on November 10, 2022, and signed to the team's practice squad two days later where he spent the remainder of the season. In 2023, Tonges signed a Reserve/Future contract with the Bears on January 9 and was released by the team on August 17.

A 24-year-old native of Los Gatos, CA, Tonges attended the University of California, Berkeley for five seasons (2017-21) where he appeared in 41 games (23 starts) and recorded 47 receptions for 620 yards and four touchdowns.