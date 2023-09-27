Presented by

49ers Sign Three Players to the Team's Practice Squad

Sep 27, 2023 at 01:45 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed S Tre Norwood, CB Kendall Sheffield and TE Jake Tonges to the team's practice squad and released RB Jeremy McNichols. 

Norwood (6-0, 194) was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the seventh round (245th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. Throughout his two-year NFL career with the Steelers, he has appeared in 32 games (six starts) and registered 55 tackles, four passes defensed and one interception. He has also appeared in one postseason contest where he finished with two tackles. In 2022, he appeared in 15 games (three starts) and tallied 20 tackles. He was released by the team on August 29, 2023.

A 24-year-old native of Fort Smith, AR, Norwood attended the University of Oklahoma (2017-20) where he appeared in 39 games (24 starts) and recorded 111 tackles, 1.0 sack, 21 passes defensed and six interceptions.

Sheffield (5-10, 212) was originally drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth round (111th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. Throughout his career, he has appeared in 38 games (20 starts) and tallied 97 tackles, six passes defensed and two forced fumbles. Sheffield was waived by the Falcons on May 13, 2022, and claimed off waivers by the Houston Texans three days later. He was waived/injured by Houston on August 30, 2022, and later went on to sign with the Dallas Cowboys practice squad on October 25, 2022, where he spent the remainder of the season. In 2023, Sheffield signed a one-year deal with the Texans on March 3 and was released by the team on August 13.

A 27-year-old native of Missouri City, TX, Sheffield attended Ohio State University for two seasons (2017-19) after transferring to the school from Blinn College (2015-17). At Ohio State, he appeared in 28 games and recorded 75 tackles, 19 passes defensed, one fumble recovery and two forced fumbles.

Tonges (6-4, 240) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent on May 6, 2022. He went on to appear in four games with Chicago, was released by the Bears on November 10, 2022, and signed to the team's practice squad two days later where he spent the remainder of the season. In 2023, Tonges signed a Reserve/Future contract with the Bears on January 9 and was released by the team on August 17.

A 24-year-old native of Los Gatos, CA, Tonges attended the University of California, Berkeley for five seasons (2017-21) where he appeared in 41 games (23 starts) and recorded 47 receptions for 620 yards and four touchdowns.

McNichols (5-9, 205) originally signed with the team's practice squad on September 26, 2023.

Related Content

news

49ers Sign RB Jeremy McNichols to the Team's Practice Squad; Release TE

The San Francisco 49ers have signed RB Jeremy McNichols to the team's practice squad and released Troy Fumagalli. 
news

49ers Re-Sign CB Brown; Waive CB Swilling

The 49ers have re-signed CB Anthony Brown to a one-year deal and waived CB Tre Swilling. 
news

49ers Promote CB Swilling to the Active Roster ahead of #NYGvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers have announced multiple roster moves ahead of the team's "Thursday Night Football" matchup against the New York Giants.
news

49ers Sign CB Anthony Brown to a One-Year Deal

The 49ers have signed cornerback Anthony Brown to a one-year deal.
news

49ers Place CB Womack III on IR; Activate CB Swilling from Practice Squad

The 49ers have placed CB Samuel Womack III on the Injured Reserve list and activated CB Tre Swilling from the team's practice squad.
news

49ers Activate Bosa to Active Roster and Announce Other Roster Moves

The 49ers have announced that DL Nick Bosa has been activated to the team's active roster, signed DL Austin Bryant to the practice squad, released K Matthew Wright and other roster moves.
news

49ers Sign DL Nick Bosa to a Five-Year Contract Extension

The 49ers today have signed reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year and All-Pro DL Nick Bosa to a five-year extension through the 2028 season.
news

49ers Sign K Matthew Wright to the Practice Squad; Release RB

The 49ers have signed K Matthew Wright to the team's practice squad.
news

49ers Sign CB Jean-Charles to the Practice Squad

The 49ers have signed CB Shemar Jean-Charles to the team's practice squad.
news

49ers Sign Two Defensive Linemen; Place Beal Jr., Gray on IR

The 49ers have signed DL Austin Bryant and DL Kerry Hyder Jr. to one-year deals and placed DL Robert Beal Jr. and WR Danny Gray on the Injured Reserve list.
news

49ers Announce Practice Squad Moves

The 49ers have signed 16 players to the team's practice squad.
Advertising