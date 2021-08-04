49ers Sign TE Joshua Perkins and CB B.W. Webb; Waive Two Players

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday they have signed TE ﻿Joshua Perkins﻿ and CB ﻿B.W. Webb﻿ to one-year deals. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived/injured CB Tim Harris Jr. and waived TE Josh Pederson.

Perkins (6-3, 223) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent on May 5, 2016. Throughout his five years in the NFL with the Falcons (2016-17) and Philadelphia Eagles (2018-20), he has appeared in 22 games (two starts) and registered 17 receptions for 196 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to playing in four postseason contests. In 2020, Perkins spent the entire season on the Injured Reserve List with Philadelphia.

A 27-year-old native of Cerritos, CA, Perkins attended the University of Washington where he appeared in 46 games and registered 66 receptions for 911 yards and nine touchdowns.

Webb (5-11, 188) was originally drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round (114th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. Throughout his seven-year career with the Cowboys (2013), Pittsburgh Steelers (2014), Tennessee Titans (2015), New Orleans Saints (2016), New York Giants (2018) and Cincinnati Bengals (2019), he has appeared in 80 games (35 starts) and registered 157 tackles, 27 passes defensed, four interceptions, 1.0 sack and one forced fumble, in addition to playing in one postseason contest. In 2020, he spent time with the Arizona Cardinals prior to being released by the team on August 27.

A 31-year-old native of Newport News, VA, Webb attended William & Mary where he appeared in 48 games and registered 151 tackles, 30 passes defensed, 11 interceptions, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.