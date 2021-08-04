Presented by

49ers Sign TE Joshua Perkins and CB B.W. Webb; Waive Two Players

Aug 04, 2021 at 08:59 AM

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday they have signed TE ﻿Joshua Perkins﻿ and CB ﻿B.W. Webb﻿ to one-year deals. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived/injured CB Tim Harris Jr. and waived TE Josh Pederson.

Perkins (6-3, 223) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent on May 5, 2016. Throughout his five years in the NFL with the Falcons (2016-17) and Philadelphia Eagles (2018-20), he has appeared in 22 games (two starts) and registered 17 receptions for 196 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to playing in four postseason contests. In 2020, Perkins spent the entire season on the Injured Reserve List with Philadelphia.

A 27-year-old native of Cerritos, CA, Perkins attended the University of Washington where he appeared in 46 games and registered 66 receptions for 911 yards and nine touchdowns.

Webb (5-11, 188) was originally drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round (114th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. Throughout his seven-year career with the Cowboys (2013), Pittsburgh Steelers (2014), Tennessee Titans (2015), New Orleans Saints (2016), New York Giants (2018) and Cincinnati Bengals (2019), he has appeared in 80 games (35 starts) and registered 157 tackles, 27 passes defensed, four interceptions, 1.0 sack and one forced fumble, in addition to playing in one postseason contest. In 2020, he spent time with the Arizona Cardinals prior to being released by the team on August 27.

A 31-year-old native of Newport News, VA, Webb attended William & Mary where he appeared in 48 games and registered 151 tackles, 30 passes defensed, 11 interceptions, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

Harris Jr. (6-1, 205) was originally drafted by the 49ers in the sixth round (198th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft and appeared in two games for the team. Pederson (6-5, 235) originally signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2021.

Related Content

news

49ers Sign TE Jordan Matthews; Release WR Bennie Fowler

The 49ers have signed Matthews to a one-year deal. Read more for details on the transaction.
news

49ers Sign QB Trey Lance to a Four-Year Deal and Other Roster Moves

The 49ers have signed their first-round pick to his rookie deal and placed two players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Read more for details.
news

49ers Announce a Series of Roster Moves ahead of the Start of Camp

The 49ers have signed two defensive linemen to one-year deals and made a series of other moves. Read more for details.
news

49ers Sign CB Ambry Thomas to a Four-Year Deal; Release DL

The 49ers have signed their third-round pick to a rookie deal and released Daeshon Hall. Read for more details.
news

49ers Sign LB Fred Warner to Five-Year Extension

The 49ers have signed the All-Pro, Pro Bowl linebacker to a five-year contract extension through the 2026 season. Read more for details.
news

49ers Sign Trey Sermon to a Four-Year Deal; Claim Rams Wide Receiver

The 49ers have signed their third-round draft pick to a four-year deal and claimed former Rams wide receiver Nsimba Webster off waivers.
news

49ers Waive LB Nathan Gerry

The 49ers have waived the former Eagles fifth-round pick. Read more for details.
news

49ers Sign OL Senio Kelemete

The 49ers announced they have signed OL Senio Kelemete to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team has waived/injured OL Justin Skule.
news

49ers Sign S Tony Jefferson; Waive CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun

The 49ers have signed the former Ravens safety to a one-year deal. Read more details on the transaction.
news

49ers Sign TE MyCole Pruitt

The 49ers signed the former Titans tight end to a one-year deal.
news

Weston Richburg Announces Retirement from the NFL

"I will always be a fan of the San Francisco 49ers." Read more from the center and the 49ers on Richburg's retirement.
Advertising