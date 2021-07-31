Presented by

49ers Sign TE Jordan Matthews; Release WR Bennie Fowler

Jul 31, 2021 at 08:59 AM

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Saturday they have signed TE Jordan Matthews to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team released WR ﻿Bennie Fowler﻿.

Matthews (6-3, 236) was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round (42nd overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. Throughout his seven-year NFL career with the Eagles (2014-16 & 2018-19), Buffalo Bills (2017) and 49ers (2019-20), he has appeared in 75 games (46 starts) and registered 274 receptions for 3,288 yards (12.0 average) and 22 touchdowns as a wide receiver. Matthews spent part of the 2020 season on San Francisco's practice squad and later appeared in two games with the team.

A 29-year-old native of Madison, AL, Matthews attended Vanderbilt University. In four years with the Commodores (2010-13), he played in 51 games (37 starts) and finished his career as the SEC's all-time leader in receptions (262) and receiving yards (3,759) and totaled a school-record 24 receiving touchdowns.

Fowler (6-1, 218) originally signed with the 49ers as a free agent on May 21, 2021.

