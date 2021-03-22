49ers Sign S Tavon Wilson

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday they have signed safety Tavon Wilson to a one-year deal.

Wilson (6-0, 208) was originally drafted by the New England Patriots in the second round (48th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft. Throughout his nine-year career with the Patriots (2012-15), Detroit Lions (2016-19) and Indianapolis Colts (2020), he has appeared in 125 games (45 starts) and registered 351 tackles, 21 passes defensed, eight interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), six fumble recoveries, 5.0 sacks and one forced fumble. He has also appeared in nine postseason contests (one start) and added 12 tackles.

Last season, Wilson was signed by the Colts on August 11, 2020. He appeared in 15 games with the team (two starts) and registered 20 tackles and one pass defensed to go along with six tackles and one fumble recovery on special teams.