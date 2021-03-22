Presented by

49ers Sign S Tavon Wilson

Mar 22, 2021 at 01:29 PM
TavonWIlson 16x9

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday they have signed safety Tavon Wilson to a one-year deal.

Wilson (6-0, 208) was originally drafted by the New England Patriots in the second round (48th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft. Throughout his nine-year career with the Patriots (2012-15), Detroit Lions (2016-19) and Indianapolis Colts (2020), he has appeared in 125 games (45 starts) and registered 351 tackles, 21 passes defensed, eight interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), six fumble recoveries, 5.0 sacks and one forced fumble. He has also appeared in nine postseason contests (one start) and added 12 tackles.

Last season, Wilson was signed by the Colts on August 11, 2020. He appeared in 15 games with the team (two starts) and registered 20 tackles and one pass defensed to go along with six tackles and one fumble recovery on special teams.

A 31-year-old native of Washington, DC, Wilson attended the University of Illinois (2008-11), where he appeared in 50 games (38 starts) and registered 214 tackles, 22 passes defensed, three interceptions, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.

Related Content

news

49ers Re-sign DL D.J. Jones

The 49ers re-signed the former sixth-round pick to a one-year deal.
news

49ers Re-sign S Jaquiski Tartt

The 49ers announced on Monday that they have re-signed the 2015 second-round pick to a one-year deal.
news

49ers Re-Sign CB Dontae Johnson

The 49ers announced they have re-signed cornerback Dontae Johnson to a one-year deal.
news

49ers Sign WR Trent Sherfield

The 49ers announced on Friday they have signed the former Cardinals wideout to a one-year deal.
news

49ers Sign DL Samson Ebukam

The 49ers announced they have signed defensive lineman Samson Ebukam to a two-year deal.
news

49ers Sign C Alex Mack

San Francisco signed the six-time Pro Bowl center to a three-year deal.
news

49ers Sign Emmanuel Moseley to Two-Year Extension

The 49ers announced on Monday they have signed the cornerback to an extension through the 2022 season.

news

49ers Sign FB Kyle Juszczyk to Five-Year Extension

San Francisco has signed Juszczyk through the 2025 season. 
news

49ers Tender One-Year Contract to OL Daniel Brunskill

San Francisco has tendered a one-year contract to Brunskill and released DL Ronald Blair III. 
news

49ers Sign Two Players to Extensions

San Francisco signed TE Ross Dwelley and S Marcell Harris to one-year extensions.
news

49ers Claim CB Mark Fields II

San Francisco has claimed the cornerback from the Houston Texans. 
Advertising