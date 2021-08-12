Presented by

49ers Sign S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, DL Eddie Vanderdoes and Other Moves

Aug 12, 2021 at 09:59 AM

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday they have signed S ﻿Ha Ha Clinton-Dix﻿ and DL ﻿Eddie Vanderdoes﻿ (van-der-DOSE) to one-year deals. In order to make room on the roster, the team has placed S Tony Jefferson on the Injured Reserve List and waived DL Davin Bellamy﻿.

Clinton-Dix (6-1, 211) was originally drafted by the Green Bay Packers 21st overall in the 2014 NFL Draft. Throughout his six-year NFL career with the Packers (2014-18) and Chicago Bears (2019), he has appeared in 96 games (90 starts) and registered 516 tackles, 33 passes defensed, 16 interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), 5.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. He has also started seven postseason contests and added 30 tackles, 11 passes defensed and three interceptions. A Second-Team Associated Press All-Pro selection in 2016, Clinton-Dix earned Pro Bowl honors after finishing with 79 tackles and five interceptions. He was signed by the Dallas Cowboys on March 19, 2020 and released by the team on September 3, 2020.

A 28-year-old native of Orlando, FL, Clinton-Dix attended the University of Alabama (2011-13), where he appeared in 38 games (20 starts) and registered 100 tackles, 17 passes defensed, seven interceptions and one forced fumble.

Vanderdoes (6-3, 315) was originally drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the third round (88th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Throughout his three-year NFL career with the Raiders (2017-18) and Houston Texans (2019), he has appeared in 19 games (13 starts) and registered 26 tackles. Vanderdoes opted-out of the 2020 season with Houston and was later released by the team on February 24, 2021.

A 26-year-old native of Auburn, CA, Vanderdoes attended UCLA (2013-16) where he appeared in 39 games (32 starts) and registered 126 tackles, 4.0 sacks, two fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.

Jefferson (5-11, 211) originally signed with the 49ers as a free agent on June 7, 2021, and Bellamy (6-5, 259) originally signed with the 49ers as a free agent on August 6, 2021.

