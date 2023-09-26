Presented by

49ers Sign RB Jeremy McNichols to the Team's Practice Squad; Release TE

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed RB Jeremy McNichols to the team's practice squad and released TE Troy Fumagalli.

McNichols (5-9, 205) was originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fifth round (162nd overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Throughout his five-year NFL career with the Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers (2017), Indianapolis Colts (2018), Jacksonville Jaguars (2019) and Tennessee Titans (2020-21), he has appeared in 34 games and registered 90 carries for 364 yards (4.0 average) and one touchdown on the ground to go along with 40 receptions for 295 yards (7.4 average) and one touchdown through the air. He has also appeared in one postseason contest where he finished with one carry for four yards.

McNichols spent the 2022 season on the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad. He signed a one-year deal with the 49ers on August 8, 2023, before being released by the team on August 29. He has also spent time on the Denver Broncos (2018) and Chicago Bears (2019) practice squads.

A 27-year-old native of Long Beach, CA, McNichols attended Boise State University where in three seasons (2014-16) he appeared in 34 games (25 starts) and registered 571 rushes for 3,205 yards (5.6 average) and 44 touchdowns as well as tallying 103 receptions for 1,089 yards and 11 touchdowns. On special teams, he returned 28 kickoffs for 554 yards (19.8 average). As a junior in 2016, he earned Second-Team All-Mountain West honors for the second-consecutive season after rushing for 1,709 yards and 23 touchdowns on 314 carries.

Fumagalli (6-6, 248) originally signed with the team's practice squad on August 30, 2023.

