49ers Sign RB Jacques Patrick; CB Release Dee Virgin

Sep 21, 2021 at 02:30 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday they have signed RB Jacques (JAH-kez) Patrick from the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad to a one-year deal. The team also released CB Dee Virgin from the team's practice squad.

Patrick (6-2, 231) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Cincinnati Bengals on April 17, 2020. He spent the entire 2020 season on the team's practice squad and later signed a Reserve/Future contract with the team on January 4, 2021. Patrick was waived by Cincinnati on August 31 and signed to the Bengals practice squad the following day.

Prior to signing with the Bengals in 2020, Patrick appeared in five games for the XFL's Tampa Bay Vipers where he registered 60 carries for 254 yards and two touchdowns.

A 24-year-old native of Orlando, FL, Patrick attended Florida State University (2015-18) where he appeared in 45 games (13 starts) and notched 366 carries for 1,790 yards (4.9 average) and 17 touchdowns to go along with 47 receptions for 356 yards and one touchdown.

