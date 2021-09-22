Presented by

49ers Sign RB Chris Thompson, DL Eddie Yarbrough to Practice Squad

Sep 22, 2021 at 12:10 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday they have signed RB ﻿Chris Thompson﻿ and DL ﻿Eddie Yarbrough﻿ to the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the practice squad, the team released TE ﻿Jordan Matthews﻿.

Thompson (5-8, 195) was originally drafted by the Washington Football Team in the fifth round (154th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. Throughout his eight-year NFL career with Washington (2013-19) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2020), he has appeared in 74 games (one start) and registered 257 carries for 1,214 yards and five touchdowns to go along with 232 receptions for 1,918 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also has appeared in one postseason contest and added one carry for 25 yards and eight receptions for 89 yards.

In 2020, Thompson appeared in eight games with Jacksonville and finished with seven carries for 20 yards and 20 receptions for 146 yards and one touchdown.

A 30-year-old native of Madison, FL, Thompson attended Florida State University (2009-12) where he registered 277 carries for 1,735 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground and 45 receptions for 430 yards and one touchdown.

Yarbrough (6-3, 259) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent on May 3, 2016. Following his release from Denver on September 3, 2016, he later signed with the Buffalo Bills on April 7, 2017, where he appeared in 31 games (six starts) and registered 62 tackles, two passes defensed and 1.0 sack in three years with the team (2017-19). He also started one postseason contest and added five tackles. In 2020, he spent time on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad, later appeared in four games and finished with eight tackles. He signed with the 49ers on July 27, 2021 and was released by the team on August 31.

A 28-year-old native of Aurora, CO, Yarbrough attended the University of Wyoming where he appeared in 47 games and registered 256 tackles, 21.5 sacks, four passes defensed, four fumble recoveries and four forced fumbles.

