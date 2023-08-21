49ers Sign RB Brian Hill; Waive DL Tomasi Laulile

Hill (6-1, 216) was originally drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the fifth round (156th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Throughout his five-year career with the Falcons (2017-20), Cincinnati Bengals (2017) and 49ers (2021), he has appeared in 48 games (three starts) and registered 209 carries for 982 yards (4.7 average) and three touchdowns on the ground to go along with 38 receptions for 313 yards and one touchdown through the air. Hill has also spent time on the practice squads with the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns (2021). He most recently played for the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL, where he appeared in eight games and registered 88 carries for 416 yards (4.7 average) on the ground to go along with 24 receptions for 204 yards and one touchdown through the air.