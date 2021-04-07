49ers Sign QB Nate Sudfeld

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday they have signed QB Nate Sudfeld to a one-year deal.
Sudfeld (6-6, 227) was originally drafted by the Washington Football Team in the sixth-round (187th overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft. After being inactive for all 16 games of his rookie season, Washington waived Sudfeld on September 2, 2017, and he was signed to the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad the following day. Over the previous four seasons with Philadelphia (2017-20), he appeared in four games and completed 25 of 37 passing attempts for 188 yards and one touchdown.
A 27-year-old native of Modesto, CA, Sudfeld attended Indiana University, where he appeared in 37 games (26 starts) and finished his career as the school's all-time leader in passing touchdowns (61), passing yards (7,879), 350-yard games (six), 300-yard games (11), four-touchdown games (five) and three-touchdown games (10). He also ranked second in school history in completion percentage (60.3) and completions (593) while ranking fourth in attempts (983).