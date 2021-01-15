49ers Sign QB Josh Johnson and OL Corbin Kaufusi to Reserve/Futures Contracts

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Friday they have signed QB ﻿Josh Johnson﻿ and OL Corbin Kaufusi (cow-FOO-see) to a Reserve/Future contract.

Johnson (6-3, 205) was originally drafted in the fifth round (160th overall) of the 2008 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Throughout his career with the Buccaneers (2009-11), Cleveland Browns (2012), Cincinnati Bengals (2013), San Francisco (2014), New York Jets (2015), Indianapolis Colts (2015), Buffalo Bills (2016), New York Giants (2017), Houston Texans (2017), Washington Football Team (2018) and Detroit Lions (2019), he has appeared in 33 games (eight starts) and completed 148 of 268 pass attempts for 1,632 yards and eight touchdowns. He's also recorded 67 rushes for 394 yards (5.88 average) and one touchdown on the ground.

In 2020, Johnson spent time in the XFL with Los Angeles Wildcats, where he appeared in four games and completed 81 of 135 attempts for 1,076 yards, 11 touchdowns and quarterback rating 106.3. He signed to the 49ers practice squad on November 11, 2020, where he spent the remainder of the season.

A 34-year-old native of Oakland, CA, Johnson attended the University of San Diego. He owns numerous USD career passing records, including touchdown passes (113), completions (724), attempts (1,065), passing yards (9,699) and efficiency rating (176.7). Additionally, Johnson rushed for 1,864 and 19 touchdowns, finishing his career with 11,563 yards of total offense.

Kaufusi (6-9, 275) originally entered the NFL after signing with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent defensive lineman on May 2, 2019. Following his release from the Saints on August 30, 2019, he then signed to the New York Jets practice squad on October 15, 2019, where he spent the remainder of the season and made the transition to offensive line. After signing a Reserve/Future contract with the Jets on December 31, 2019, he was waived by the team on September 5, 2020, and signed to the Jets practice squad the following day where he spent the entire season.