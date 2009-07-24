49ers Sign QB Davis to 4-Year Deal

The San Francisco 49ers announced today that they have signed fifth-round draft choice QB Nate Davis to a four-year contract. The team also announced that they have waived S Lewis Baker.

Davis (6-2, 217) was a two-time MAC Conference Offensive Player of the Year (2007-08), becoming the first player in school history to throw for 3,000 yards in back-to-back seasons. He was a finalist for the 2008 Manning Award, given annually to the nation's top passer, throwing for 3,591 yards and 26 touchdowns, while running for 312 yards and five touchdowns.

In his career, Davis set school career records for touchdown passes (74), passing yards (9,233), passing attempts (1,124), pass completions (678), 250-yard passing games (20) and 300-yard passing games (9). His 74 career touchdown passes rank fifth in MAC history behind Chad Pennington and Ben Roethlisberger. Davis also compiled 499 rushing yards for 10 TDs while at Ball State.

Davis had a career year in 2007, being named the team's MVP after throwing for 3,667 yards and 30 touchdowns. He finished second in the MAC and 15th nationally, averaging 300.3 yards of total offense per game. As a true freshman in 2006, he ranked fifth among MAC freshmen all-time as he threw for 1,975 yards and tied the school record with 18 touchdown passes in a single season.