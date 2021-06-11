49ers Sign OL Senio Kelemete

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Friday they have signed OL Senio (SENN-ee-oh) Kelemete (KEL-uh-MET-tay) to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team has waived/injured OL Justin Skule.
Kelemete (6-3, 301) was originally drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the fifth round (151st overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft. Throughout his nine-year career, he has played with Arizona (2012-13), the New Orleans Saints (2014-17) and Houston Texans (2018-20). Kelemete has appeared in 88 games (42 starts) along the offensive line and also saw action in three postseason contests (one start). Last season, he appeared in 14 games (five starts) for Houston prior to his release from the team on February 23, 2021.
A 31-year-old native of Seattle, WA, Kelemete attended the University of Washington (2008-11) and saw action in 46 games (41 starts). Over his final two seasons (2010-11), he started 26 consecutive games at left tackle for the Huskies.
Skule (6-6, 315) has appeared in 31 games (12 starts) and three postseason contests since being drafted by San Francisco in the sixth round (183rd overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.