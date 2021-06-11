49ers Sign OL Senio Kelemete

Kelemete (6-3, 301) was originally drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the fifth round (151st overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft. Throughout his nine-year career, he has played with Arizona (2012-13), the New Orleans Saints (2014-17) and Houston Texans (2018-20). Kelemete has appeared in 88 games (42 starts) along the offensive line and also saw action in three postseason contests (one start). Last season, he appeared in 14 games (five starts) for Houston prior to his release from the team on February 23, 2021.