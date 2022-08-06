Presented by

49ers Sign OL Mills and WR Snead IV to One-Year Deals

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed OL Jordan Mills and WR Willie Snead IV to one-year deals.

Mills (6-1, 211) was originally drafted by the Chicago Bears in the fifth round (163rd overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. Throughout his nine-year NFL career with the Bears (2013-14), Buffalo Bills (2015-18), Arizona Cardinals (2019), Dallas Cowboys (2020) and New Orleans Saints (2021), he has appeared in 100 regular season games (87 starts) and started one postseason contest.

Last season with the Saints, Mills played in 10 games (3 starts).

A 31-year-old native of Thibodaux, LA, Mills attended Louisiana Tech (2009-12), where he appeared in 37 games (34 starts) and was named First-Team All-WAC as a senior.

Snead IV (5-11, 195) originally entered the NFL after signing as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns on May 12, 2014. Throughout his seven-year NFL career with the Browns, New Orleans Saints (2015-17), Baltimore Ravens (2018-20), Las Vegas Raiders (2021) and Carolina Panthers (2021), he has appeared in 95 games (48 starts) and registered 279 receptions for 3,431 yards and 16 touchdowns. Snead has also played in six postseason contests (three starts), where he tallied 19 receptions for 165 yards.

In 2021, Snead saw action in seven games with the Raiders and registered three receptions for 32 yards before being released on October 27, 2021. He then signed with the Panthers on October 29, 2021 where he spent the remainder of the season and appeared in two games.

A 29-year-old native of Muskegon Heights, MI, Snead attended Ball State University (2011-13) where he appeared in 37 games (28 starts) and registered 223 receptions for 2,991 yards and 26 touchdowns.

