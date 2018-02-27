49ers Sign OL Garry Gilliam to a Two-year Contract Extension

Gilliam(6-5, 315), who originally signed with the team as a free agent on April 19, 2017, appeared in each of the team's first eight games (one start) of the 2017 season and was placed on the Injured Reserve List on November 7, 2017. Through four seasons in the NFL, he has appeared in 52 games (31 starts) with the 49ers (2017) and Seattle Seahawks (2014-16).