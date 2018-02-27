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49ers Sign OL Garry Gilliam to a Two-year Contract Extension

Feb 27, 2018 at 05:02 AM
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San Francisco 49ers Staff 

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday they have signed offensive lineman Garry Gilliamto a two-year contract extension through the 2019 season.

Gilliam(6-5, 315), who originally signed with the team as a free agent on April 19, 2017, appeared in each of the team's first eight games (one start) of the 2017 season and was placed on the Injured Reserve List on November 7, 2017. Through four seasons in the NFL, he has appeared in 52 games (31 starts) with the 49ers (2017) and Seattle Seahawks (2014-16).

A 27-year-old native of Carlisle, PA, Gilliam* *played collegiately at Penn State University from 2009-13, appearing in 27 games for the Nittany Lions. He began his career as a tight end, registering eight receptions for 86 yards before transitioning to an offensive lineman prior to the 2013 season.

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