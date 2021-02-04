Presented by

49ers Sign LS Taybor Pepper to Two-Year Extension

Feb 04, 2021 at 09:14 AM
49ers Staff

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday they have signed LS Taybor Pepper to a two-year contract extension through the 2022 season.

Pepper (6-4, 245) originally signed with the 49ers as a free agent on September 30, 2020, where he went on to appear in 12 games for San Francisco last season and registered two special teams tackles.

Pepper originally entered the NFL after signing with the Green Bay Packers to a Reserve/Future contract on January 27, 2017. He appeared in four games for Green Bay in 2017 prior to being placed on the Injured Reserve List on November 3, 2017. He later signed a Reserve/Future contract with the New York Giants on December 31, 2018 and was waived by the Giants on August 31, 2019. Pepper signed with the Miami Dolphins on September 2, 2019, where he went on to appear in all 16 games for the Dolphins. He was waived by Miami on May 27, 2020.

A 26-year-old native of Saline, MI, Pepper attended Michigan State University where he played in all 54 games at long snapper and registered 10 tackles on special teams. His 54 games played for the Spartans were tied for the most among any player in school history.

