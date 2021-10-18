Presented by

49ers Sign LB Mychal Kendricks; Make a Series of Other Moves

Oct 18, 2021 at 01:28 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday they have signed LB Mychal Kendricks to a one-year deal. The team also announced they have signed OL Jon Halapio and RB Jacques Patrick to the team's practice squad and released S Jared Mayden. The team also opened the Injured Reserve practice window for RB JaMycal Hasty.

Kendricks (5-11, 240) was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round (46th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft. Throughout his nine-year NFL career with the Eagles (2012-17), Seattle Seahawks (2018-19) and Washington Football Team (2020), he has appeared in 104 games (91 starts) and registered 536 tackles, 30 passes defensed, 19.0 sacks, seven forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and four interceptions. He has also started in all five postseason games in which he appeared and added 29 tackles and one pass defensed. Kendricks spent part of the 2020 season on the Seahawks practice squad. He was later signed to the Washington Football Team's active roster and appeared in one game. Kendricks signed with the 49ers on August 16, 2021 and was released by the team on September 2.

A 30-year-old native of Fresno, CA, Kendricks attended California-Berkeley (2008-11) where he appeared in 51 games (29 starts) and registered 259 tackles, 13.5 sacks, seven fumble recoveries, four interceptions and one forced fumble.

Halapio (6-4, 315) was originally drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round (179th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. He was released by the Patriots following training camp and was later signed to the Denver Broncos practice squad on December 17, 2014. Halapio went on to appear in 27 games (23 starts) with the New York Giants (2016-19) along the offensive line. In 2020, Halapio was re-signed to the Denver Broncos practice squad on November 9, 2020, where he spent the remainder of the season.

A 30-year-old native of St. Petersburg, FL, Halapio attended the University of Florida (2010-13) where he appeared in 51 games (43 starts) along the offensive line.

