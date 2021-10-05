49ers Sign K Joey Slye; Add Three Players to Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday they have signed K Joey Slye to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed K Robbie Gould on the Injured Reserve List. The team also signed LB Tyrell Adams, TE Jordan Matthews and WR Connor Wedington to the team's practice squad and released LB Curtis Bolton, RB Kerryon Johnson and RB Chris Thompson from the practice squad.

Slye (5-11, 213) originally entered the NFL after signing with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent on May 6, 2019. Following his release from the Giants on July 27, 2019, he went on to sign with the Carolina Panthers on August 1, 2019. Throughout his three-year career with the Panthers (2019-20) and Houston Texans (2021), he has made 58 of 73 career field goal attempts (79.5-percent) and 71 of 79 extra point attempts (89.9-percent).

In 2021, Slye appeared in three games for the Texans after being elevated from the team's practice squad where he made four of five field goal attempts and seven of eight extra point attempts. He was released by Houston on September 30, 2021.

A 25-year-old native of Stafford, VA, Slye attended Virginia Tech (2014-17) where he appeared in 51 games and connected on 78 of 107 field goal attempts and 169 of 172 extra point attempts.

Adams (6-1, 228) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent on May 12, 2015. He later spent time with the Oakland Raiders (2016-17) and Houston Texans (2019-20) where he saw action in 37 games (14 starts) and registered 150 tackles, four passes defensed, three forced fumbles, 2.0 sacks and one fumble recovery. He has also appeared in four postseason contests.

In 2020, Adams appeared in 16 games (12 starts) for the Texans and finished the season with 122 tackles, four passes defensed, 2.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He then signed with the Buffalo Bills on March 31, 2021 and was released by the team on August 24.

A 29-year-old native of Atlanta, GA, Adams attended the University of West Georgia. In four years with the Wolves (2011-14), he appeared in 44 games and tallied 220 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Matthews (6-3, 236) was signed to San Francisco's practice squad on September 1, 2021, and was released by the team on September 22.

Wedington (6-0, 200) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent on May 14, 2021. He was waived by the Seahawks on August 31, signed to Seattle's practice squad on September 15 and later released by the team on September 28.