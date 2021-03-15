Presented by

49ers Sign Emmanuel Moseley to Two-Year Extension

Mar 15, 2021 at 03:13 PM
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday that the team has signed CB ﻿Emmanuel Moseley﻿ to a two-year extension through the 2022 season.

"Emmanuel is a great example of how we look to build our football team," said General Manager John Lynch. "After originally joining us as an undrafted player, he put in the time and effort and we have watched him develop into a key contributor on both defense and special teams. We are excited to keep him as a 49er for the next few seasons."

Since signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Moseley (5-11, 190) has appeared in 29 games (16 starts) and registered 90 tackles, 17 passes defensed and two interceptions. He has also appeared in three postseason contests (two starts) and added 14 tackles, four passes defensed and one interception. Last season, Moseley appeared in 12 games (eight starts) and finished with 47 tackles, nine passes defensed and one interception.

A 24-year-old native of Greensboro, NC, Moseley attended the University of Tennessee (2014-17) where he appeared in 51 games (30 starts) and recorded 142 tackles, 31 passes defensed, two interceptions and 9.5 tackles for loss.

