49ers Sign Dre Kirkpatrick, Place Raheem Mostert and Jason Verrett on IR

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday that they have signed CB Dre Kirkpatrick to a one-year deal and promoted CB ﻿Dontae Johnson﻿ to the active roster from the team's practice squad. The team also placed RB ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ and CB ﻿Jason Verrett﻿ on the Injured Reserve List, signed LB Curtis Bolton and RB Kerryon Johnson to the team's practice squad and released WR Isaiah Zuber.

Kirkpatrick (6-2, 190) was originally drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals 17th overall in the 2012 NFL Draft. Throughout his nine-year NFL career with the Bengals (2012-19) and Arizona Cardinals (2020), he has appeared in 113 games (78 starts) and registered 344 tackles, 72 passes defensed, 13 interceptions (two returned for touchdowns), 3.0 sacks, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. Kirkpatrick has also started in three postseason contests and added eight tackles and one pass defensed.

In 2020, Kirkpatrick appeared in 14 games (11 starts) with Arizona and finished with 56 tackles, seven passes defensed and three interceptions.

A 31-year-old native of Gadsden, AL, Kirkpatrick attended the University of Alabama where he appeared in 38 games (25 starts) and registered 91 tackles, 16 passes defensed, three interceptions, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Mostert (5-10, 205) started in the team's Week 1 win against the Detroit Lions and registered two carries for 20 yards, while Verrett (6-2, 200) started and registered five tackles.

Bolton (6-0, 228) was originally signed by the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent on May 3, 2019. After spending his entire rookie season on the Injured Reserve List, Bolton was released by Green Bay on October 6, 2020. He then signed to the Houston Texans practice squad on November 10, 2020 where he spent the remainder of the season. After signing a Reserve/Future contract with Houston on January 4, 2021, he was later released by the team on March 16. He then signed with the Indianapolis Colts on August 10, was waived by the Colts on August 31 and signed to Indianapolis' practice squad the following day. He was released by the team on September 3.

A 25-year-old native of Murrieta, CA, Bolton attended the University of Oklahoma where he appeared in 34 games (14 starts) and registered 155 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two passes defensed and two fumble recoveries.

Johnson (5-11, 211) was originally drafted by the Detroit Lions in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Throughout his three-year NFL career with the Lions (2019-20), he has appeared in 34 games (16 starts) and registered 283 carries for 1,225 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground to go along with 61 receptions for 527 yards and three touchdowns.

In 2020, Johnson appeared in 16 games (two starts) and finished with 52 carries for 181 yards and two touchdowns and 19 receptions for 187 yards and one touchdown. He was waived by Detroit on May 6, 2021 and was claimed off waivers by the Philadelphia Eagles the following day. He was later waived by the Eagles on August 26.