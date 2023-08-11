49ers Sign DL Speaks; Place CB Averett on Injured Reserve

Speaks (6-3, 285) was originally drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the second round (46th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. He appeared in 16 games (four starts) with Kansas City and registered 24 tackles, 1.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. He also appeared in two playoff games and registered two tackles. Speaks was waived by the Chiefs on September 5, 2020, and spent the rest of the season on the Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys practice squads. In 2021, he spent time on the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills practice squads.