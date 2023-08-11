Presented by

49ers Sign DL Speaks; Place CB Averett on Injured Reserve

Aug 11, 2023 at 08:30 AM

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed DL Breeland Speaks to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed CB Anthony Averett on the Injured Reserve List.

Speaks (6-3, 285) was originally drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the second round (46th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. He appeared in 16 games (four starts) with Kansas City and registered 24 tackles, 1.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. He also appeared in two playoff games and registered two tackles. Speaks was waived by the Chiefs on September 5, 2020, and spent the rest of the season on the Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys practice squads. In 2021, he spent time on the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills practice squads.

Speaks spent the 2022 season playing for the Michigan Panthers of the United States Football League (USFL). In 11 games with the team, he tallied 53 tackles and led the league in sacks (9.0).

A 27-year-old native of Jackson, MS, Speaks attended the University of Mississippi where he appeared in 37 games (19 starts) and registered 127 tackles, 9.0 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, four passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

Averett originally signed with the team on August 3, 2023.

Related Content

news

49ers Sign RB Jeremy McNichols; Waive Awatt

The 49ers announced they have signed RB Jeremy McNichols, and in order to make room on the roster, the team waived RB Ronald Awatt.
news

49ers Sign DL Hayes; Place DL Johnson on the Injured Reserve List

The 49ers have signed DL Daelin Hayes to a one-year deal and placed DL Darryl Johnson on the Injured Reserve list.  
news

49ers Sign CB Averett; Place CB Mitchell on Injured Reserve

The 49ers have signed CB Anthony Averett to a one-year deal and placed CB Terrance Mitchell on the Injured Reserve list.  
news

49ers Sign DL Taco Charlton; Waive Safety 

The 49ers announced they have signed DL Taco Charlton.
news

49ers Sign LB Kyahva Tezino to a One-Year Deal

The 49ers announced they have signed linebacker Kyahva Tezino.
news

49ers Place Mitch Wishnowsky﻿ on Active/Non-Football Injury List; Sign Cornerback

The 49ers have signed CB Terrance Mitchell to a one-year deal and placed P ﻿Mitch Wishnowsky﻿ on the Active/Non-Football Injury List.
news

49ers Sign a Defensive Lineman, Waive a Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers have signed DL Darryl Johnson to a one-year deal and waived WR Shae Wyatt.
news

49ers Sign Nine 2023 Draft Picks, 12 Undrafted Free Agents

The 49ers have signed each of the team's nine draft picks to four-year deals as well as 12 undrafted free agents.
news

49ers Sign Quarterback, Defensive Lineman and Tight End to One-Year Deals

The San Francisco 49ers have signed QB Brandon Allen, DL Marlon Davidson and TE Troy Fumagalli to one-year deals.
news

49ers Agree to Terms with WR Isaiah Winstead

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have agreed to terms with undrafted rookie free agent wide receiver Isaiah Winstead.
news

49ers Agree To Terms With 11 Undrafted Free Agents 

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have agreed to terms with 11 undrafted rookie free agents.
