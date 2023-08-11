49ers Sign DL Speaks; Place CB Averett on Injured Reserve

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed DL Breeland Speaks to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed CB Anthony Averett on the Injured Reserve List.
Speaks (6-3, 285) was originally drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the second round (46th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. He appeared in 16 games (four starts) with Kansas City and registered 24 tackles, 1.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. He also appeared in two playoff games and registered two tackles. Speaks was waived by the Chiefs on September 5, 2020, and spent the rest of the season on the Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys practice squads. In 2021, he spent time on the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills practice squads.
Speaks spent the 2022 season playing for the Michigan Panthers of the United States Football League (USFL). In 11 games with the team, he tallied 53 tackles and led the league in sacks (9.0).
A 27-year-old native of Jackson, MS, Speaks attended the University of Mississippi where he appeared in 37 games (19 starts) and registered 127 tackles, 9.0 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, four passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.
Averett originally signed with the team on August 3, 2023.