49ers Sign DL Shilique Calhoun, CB Alexander Myres; Waive Two Players

Aug 10, 2021 at 01:58 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday they have signed DL Shilique Calhoun and CB Alexander Myres to one-year deals. In order to make room on the roster, the team has waived CB ﻿Mark Fields II﻿ and OL ﻿Isaiah Williams﻿.

Calhoun (6-4, 260) was originally drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the third round (75th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. Throughout his five-year NFL career with the Raiders (2016-18) and New England Patriots (2019-20), he has appeared in 51 games (one start) and registered 51 tackles, three forced fumbles, 2.5 sacks and one pass defensed. He has also appeared in one postseason contest. With New England in 2020, he appeared in 10 games and finished with 18 tackles, two forced fumbles and 2.0 sacks.

A 29-year-old native of Middletown, NJ, Calhoun attended Michigan State University. In five years with the Spartans (2011-15), he played in 54 games (41 starts) and finished his career with 131 tackles, 27.0 sacks, five passes defensed, five fumble recoveries, four forced fumbles and one interception.

Myres (5-11, 192) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent on April 29, 2019. After spending his rookie season on Pittsburgh's practice squad, he signed a Reserve/Future contract with the Steelers on December 30, 2019, and was waived by the team on August 30, 2020. Myres was signed to the Detroit Lions practice squad on December 2, 2020. He appeared in one game and tallied five tackles and one pass defensed.

A 25-year-old native of The Woodlands, TX, Myres attended the University of Houston where he appeared in 24 games (18 starts) and 97 registered tackles, 14 passes defensed, two interceptions and one fumble recovery.

Fields II (5-10, 180) originally joined the 49ers after the team claimed him off waivers from the Houston Texans on March 3, 2021. Williams (6-3, 296) signed a Reserve/Future deal with the team on January 4, 2021 after spending part of the 2020 season on the 49ers practice squad.

