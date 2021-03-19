Presented by

49ers Sign DL Samson Ebukam

Mar 19, 2021 at 10:05 AM

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Friday they have signed DL ﻿Samson Ebukam﻿ (EH-boo-kahm) to a two-year deal.

Ebukam (6-3, 245) was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth round (125th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Throughout his four-year career with the Rams, he appeared in 64 games (35 starts) and registered 135 tackles, 14.0 sacks, six forced fumbles, six passes defensed, four fumble recoveries and one interception (returned for a touchdown). He also saw action in six postseason contests (two starts) and added 10 tackles, two forced fumbles and one pass defensed.

In 2020, Ebukam appeared in all 16 games (14 starts) and finished with 27 tackles, 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one pass defensed. He also played in two postseason games and added one tackle and one pass defensed.

A 25-year-old native of Portland, OR, Ebukam attended Eastern Washington University, where he appeared in 53 games (38 starts) and finished with 188 tackles, 24.0 sacks and 10 passes defensed. A three-time All-Big Sky honoree (First-Team – 2016, Second-Team – 2014-15), he finished his career ranked sixth in school history with 24.0 sacks.

