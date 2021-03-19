49ers Sign DL Samson Ebukam

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Friday they have signed DL ﻿Samson Ebukam﻿ (EH-boo-kahm) to a two-year deal.

Ebukam (6-3, 245) was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth round (125th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Throughout his four-year career with the Rams, he appeared in 64 games (35 starts) and registered 135 tackles, 14.0 sacks, six forced fumbles, six passes defensed, four fumble recoveries and one interception (returned for a touchdown). He also saw action in six postseason contests (two starts) and added 10 tackles, two forced fumbles and one pass defensed.

In 2020, Ebukam appeared in all 16 games (14 starts) and finished with 27 tackles, 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one pass defensed. He also played in two postseason games and added one tackle and one pass defensed.