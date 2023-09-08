49ers Sign DL Nick Bosa to a Five-Year Contract Extension

The San Francisco 49ers today announced that the team has signed reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year and All-Pro DL Nick Bosa to a five-year extension through the 2028 season.

Bosa (6-4, 266) was originally selected by the 49ers in the first round (2nd overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. Over the past four seasons (2019-22), he has appeared in 51 games (49 starts) and registered 116 tackles, 43.0 sacks, 56.0 tackles for loss, one interception, four passes defensed, eight forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He has also started in nine postseason contests and added 27 tackles, 8.0 sacks, 9.0 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, two forced fumbles and two passes defensed.

Since entering the NFL in 2019, Bosa has registered the sixth-most sacks in the league (43.0). He was the recipient of the 2019 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award after posting 47 tackles, 9.0 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. His 9.0 sacks were the fourth-most sacks by a 49ers rookie since 1982. Bosa is also the all-time leader in 49ers franchise history in playoff sacks (8.0) and his 43.0 career sacks rank eighth in 49ers franchise history.

In 2022, Bosa was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Associated Press First-Team All-Pro and earned his third career Pro Bowl selection after he led the NFL in sacks (18.5) and quarterback hits (48). In 16 games (all starts), he registered 41 tackles, 19.0 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one pass defensed. He was also the recipient of the team's Len Eshmont Award, which is given annually to the player who best exemplifies the inspirational and courageous play of Len Eshmont, an original member of the 1946 49ers team, and the Matt Hazeltine Iron Man Award, which is given annually to the most courageous and inspirational defensive player.