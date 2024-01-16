Presented by

49ers Sign DL Bryant to the Practice Squad, Release a Running Back

Jan 16, 2024 at 01:14 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed DL Austin Bryant to the team's practice squad and released RB Jeremy McNichols. 

Bryant (6-5, 250) was originally drafted by the Detroit Lions in the fourth round (117thoverall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. Throughout his four-year NFL career with the Lions (2019-22) and San Francisco 49ers (2023), he has appeared in 35 games (six starts) and registered 66 tackles, 4.5 sacks and one pass defensed. In 2023, Bryant appeared in two games with the 49ers and registered one tackle before being released by the team. He signed to the Minnesota Vikings practice squad on November 21, 2023 and was released by Minnesota's practice squad on January 15, 2024.

A 26-year-old native of Thomasville, GA, Bryant attended Clemson University for four years (2015-18) where he appeared in 51 games (29 starts) and added 153 tackles, 20.0 sacks, four passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one interception. The Tigers were National Champions in two of Bryant's four seasons with the team (2016 & 2018).

McNichols (5-9, 205) originally signed with the team's practice squad on September 26, 2023, and appeared in three games this season.

