49ers Sign DL Bryant to the Practice Squad, Release a Running Back

Bryant (6-5, 250) was originally drafted by the Detroit Lions in the fourth round (117thoverall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. Throughout his four-year NFL career with the Lions (2019-22) and San Francisco 49ers (2023), he has appeared in 35 games (six starts) and registered 66 tackles, 4.5 sacks and one pass defensed. In 2023, Bryant appeared in two games with the 49ers and registered one tackle before being released by the team. He signed to the Minnesota Vikings practice squad on November 21, 2023 and was released by Minnesota's practice squad on January 15, 2024.