49ers Sign DL Akeem Spence, Place DL Maurice Hurst on IR

The San Francisco 49ers have signed DL Akeem Spence to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team has placed DL Maurice Hurst on the Injured Reserve List.

Spence (6-1, 307) was originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth round (100th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. Over his nine-year career with the Buccaneers (2013-16), Detroit Lions (2017), Miami Dolphins (2018), Philadelphia Eagles (2019), Jacksonville Jaguars (2019), New England Patriots (2020), Washington Commanders (2021) and Denver Broncos (2021), he has appeared in 110 games (57 starts) and registered 123 tackles, 10.5 sacks, four fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

Last season with the Commanders, Spence appeared in one game and registered one tackle. He was released by the team on December 24, 2021, and later signed to the Denver Broncos practice squad where he spent the remainder of the season.

A 30-year-old native of Fort Walton Beach, FL, Spence attended the University of Illinois for three years (2010-12) where he started all 38 games he appeared in and registered 186 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.