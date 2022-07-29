Presented by

49ers Sign Defensive Lineman Tomasi Laulile

Jul 29, 2022 at 10:20 AM

The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have signed DL Tomasi Laulile (tow-MAH-see, lauw-LEE-lay) to a one-year deal.

Laulile (6-3, 300) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Indianapolis Colts as a free agent on May 1, 2018. He was waived by Indianapolis on September 1, 2018 and later signed to the New Orleans Saints practice squad on September 27, 2018, where he spent the remainder of the season. He signed a Reserve/Future contract with the Saints on January 21, 2019 and was later waived on May 13, 2019.

A 27-year-old native of Westlake, CA, Laulile attended Brigham Young University for four seasons (2013-16), where he appeared in 33 games and registered 47 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks and two fumble recoveries.

Related Content

news

49ers Release DL Dee Ford

The San Francisco 49ers have announced the release of defensive lineman Dee Ford.

news

49ers Place Jason Verrett, Charlie Woerner on PUP

The 49ers have placed Verrett and Woerner on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list and rookie Kalia Davis on the Active/Non-Football Injury list.

news

49ers Sign DL Robert Nkemdiche

The San Francisco 49ers have announced the signing of defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche to a one-year contract.

news

Alex Mack Announces Retirement

On Friday, seven-time Pro Bowl center Alex Mack announced his retirement from the NFL.

news

49ers Sign 2022 Draft Class

The 49ers have signed each of the team's nine draft picks to four-year deals.

news

Frank Gore Announces Retirement, To Be Inducted into 49ers HOF

Frank Gore has signed a one-day contract and will retire from the NFL. In addition, Gore will be the newest inductee into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. 49ers Hall of Fame.

news

49ers Sign TE Kroft; Waive DL Slayton

The 49ers have signed tight end Tyler Kroft to a one-year deal and waived defensive lineman Chris Slayton.

news

49ers Sign TE Troy Fumagalli; Waive TE Garrett Walston

The 49ers have signed TE Troy Fumagalli to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived TE Garrett Walston.

news

49ers Sign 14 Undrafted Rookie Free Agents

The San Francisco 49ers have signed 14 undrafted rookie free agents and waived WR Connor Wedington.

news

49ers Agree to Terms with 14 Undrafted Free Agents

The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have agreed to terms with 14 undrafted rookie free agents.

news

49ers Re-Sign CB Jason Verrett to a One-Year Deal

The 49ers have re-signed veteran cornerback Jason Verrett to a one-year deal.

Advertising