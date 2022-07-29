49ers Sign Defensive Lineman Tomasi Laulile

The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have signed DL Tomasi Laulile (tow-MAH-see, lauw-LEE-lay) to a one-year deal.
Laulile (6-3, 300) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Indianapolis Colts as a free agent on May 1, 2018. He was waived by Indianapolis on September 1, 2018 and later signed to the New Orleans Saints practice squad on September 27, 2018, where he spent the remainder of the season. He signed a Reserve/Future contract with the Saints on January 21, 2019 and was later waived on May 13, 2019.
A 27-year-old native of Westlake, CA, Laulile attended Brigham Young University for four seasons (2013-16), where he appeared in 33 games and registered 47 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks and two fumble recoveries.