49ers Sign Defensive Lineman Tomasi Laulile

Laulile (6-3, 300) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Indianapolis Colts as a free agent on May 1, 2018. He was waived by Indianapolis on September 1, 2018 and later signed to the New Orleans Saints practice squad on September 27, 2018, where he spent the remainder of the season. He signed a Reserve/Future contract with the Saints on January 21, 2019 and was later waived on May 13, 2019.