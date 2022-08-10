49ers Sign Cornerback Crawley; Waive Safety O'Neal Jr.

Crawley (6-1, 180) originally entered the NFL after signing as an undrafted free agent with the New Orleans Saints on May 6, 2016. Throughout his six-year NFL career with the Saints (2016-19, 2020-2021) and Miami Dolphins (2019), he has appeared in 55 games (25 starts) and registered 138 tackles, 32 passes defensed, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. He has also appeared in three postseason contests (two starts), where he tallied 13 tackles and one pass defensed. Crawley appeared in six games and finished with three tackles with the Saints in 2021.