49ers Sign CB Rock Ya-Sin to a One-Year Deal

Ya-Sin (5-11, 195) was originally drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the second round (34th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. Throughout his five-year NFL career with the Colts (2019-21), Las Vegas Raiders (2022) and Baltimore Ravens (2023), he has appeared in 66 games (40 starts) and registered 193 tackles, 29 passes defensed, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. In 2023, Ya-Sin appeared in 14 games (one start) and registered 12 tackles and two passes defensed with Baltimore. He also appeared in one postseason contest.