49ers Sign CB Rock Ya-Sin to a One-Year Deal

Apr 11, 2024 at 01:00 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced the team has signed CB Rock Ya-Sin to a one-year deal.

Ya-Sin (5-11, 195) was originally drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the second round (34th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. Throughout his five-year NFL career with the Colts (2019-21), Las Vegas Raiders (2022) and Baltimore Ravens (2023), he has appeared in 66 games (40 starts) and registered 193 tackles, 29 passes defensed, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. In 2023, Ya-Sin appeared in 14 games (one start) and registered 12 tackles and two passes defensed with Baltimore. He also appeared in one postseason contest.

A 27-year-old native of Decatur, GA, Ya-Sin attended Presbyterian College (2015-17) before transferring to Temple University (2018) where he appeared in 12 games and registered 47 tackles, 14 passes defensed and two interceptions.

