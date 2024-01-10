Presented by

49ers Sign CB Mitchell and DL Okuayinonu to the Practice Squad

Jan 10, 2024 at 01:45 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed CB Terrance Mitchell and DL Sam Okuayinonu (oh-KOO-wah-new) to the team's practice squad and placed S Tayler Hawkins and CB Jason Verrett on the practice squad Injured Reserve List. In addition, the team has opened S George Odum's Injured Reserve practice window.

Mitchell (5-11, 191) was originally drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round (254th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. Throughout his eight-year NFL career with the Cowboys (2014-15), Chicago Bears (2015), Kansas City Chiefs (2016-17), Cleveland Browns (2018-20), Houston Texans (2021) and Tennessee Titans (2022), he has appeared in 94 games (56 starts) and registered 305 tackles, 1.0 sack, 63 passes defensed, nine interceptions, 10 forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Mitchell has also appeared in four postseason contests (three starts) and added 14 tackles and one pass defensed.

In 2023, Mitchell signed a one-year deal with the 49ers on July 26 and was released by the team on August 9.   

A 31-year-old native of Sacramento, CA, Mitchell attended the University of Oregon (2010-13), where he appeared in 40 games (38 starts) and registered 144 tackles, seven interceptions, 25 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Okuayinonu (6-1, 269) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022. Throughout his two-year NFL career with the Tennessee Titans (2022-23), he has appeared in six games and registered 11 tackles and 0.5 sack between the team's active roster and practice squad. In 2023, Okuayinonu signed a Reserve/Future contract with Tennessee on January 10 and was waived by the team on August 31.

A 25-year-old native of Lowell, MA, Okuayinonu attended the University of Maryland (2019-21), where he appeared in 29 games and registered 103 tackles and 7.5 sacks.

Hawkins (6-1, 205) originally signed to the team's practice squad on October 24 and started one game with the team where he registered four tackles, one pass defensed and the first interception of his career.

Verrett (5-10, 188) originally signed to the team's practice squad on December 12 and appeared in one game with the team this season.

