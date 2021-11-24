49ers Sign CB Luq Barcoo, WR Devin Funchess to Practice Squad; Waive WR

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday they have signed CB Luq (LUKE) Barcoo and WR Devin Funchess to the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the practice squad, the team released WR Austin Watkins Jr.

Barcoo (6-1, 175) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent on April 27, 2020. He appeared in three games (one start) and registered 10 tackles and one pass defensed as a rookie. Barcoo was waived by the Jaguars on August 19, 2021 and claimed off waivers by the Arizona Cardinals the following day. He went on to spend time on the Cardinals practice squad and was later released from the team on October 12.

A 23-year-old native of Chula Vista, CA, Barcoo attended San Diego State University for two years (2018-19), where he appeared in 24 games (13 starts) and finished with 75 tackles, 20 passes defensed and 0.5 sack. He transferred to San Diego State after two years (2016-17) at Grossmont (El Cajon, CA) College.

Funchess (6-4, 225) was originally drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the second round (41st overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. Throughout his six-year career with the Panthers (2015-18), Indianapolis Colts (2019) and Green Bay Packers (2020), he has appeared in 62 games (41 starts) and registered 164 receptions for 2,265 yards and 21 touchdowns. He has also started four postseason contests and added nine receptions for 152 yards and one touchdown. After spending 2020 on the Reserve/COVID-19 Opt-Out List, he was later released by Green Bay on August 27, 2021.

A 27-year-old native of Farmington Hills, MI, Funchess attended the University of Michigan, where he appeared in 37 games (25 starts) and finished with 126 receptions for 1,715 yards and 15 touchdowns.