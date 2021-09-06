49ers Sign CB Josh Norman; Release CB Dontae Johnson

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday they have signed CB ﻿Josh Norman﻿ to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team released CB ﻿Dontae Johnson﻿.

Norman (6-0, 200) was originally drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the fifth round (143rd overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft. Throughout his nine-year NFL career with the Panthers (2012-15), Washington Football Team (2016-19) and Buffalo Bills (2020), he has appeared in 120 games (95 starts) and registered 437 tackles, 83 passes defensed, 15 interceptions (three returned for touchdowns), 13 forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries and 1.0 sack. A 2015 Associated Press First-Team All-Pro and 2016 Pro Bowl selection, Norman has also played in eight postseason contests (five starts) and added 21 tackles, four passes defensed, one forced fumble and 1.0 sack.

In 2020, Norman appeared in nine games (three starts) with Buffalo and finished with 24 tackles, four passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one interception. He also added six tackles and one forced fumble in three postseason games for the Bills.

A 33-year-old native of Greenwood, SC, Norman attended Coastal Carolina University where he appeared in 46 games (39 starts) and registered 196 tackles, 48 passes defensed, 13 interceptions and four forced fumbles.