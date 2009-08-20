49ers Sign CB Green; FB Keasey Waived/Injured

The San Francisco 49ers announced Thursday the signing of CB Eric Green to a one-year contract. The team also announced that FB Zak Keasey has been waived/injured.

Green (5-11, 196) was originally selected in the third round (75th overall) of the 2005 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. After spending four seasons with Arizona, he signed with the Miami Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent on March 12, 2009 and was later released on August 19.

Green has played in 51 career games (33 starts) registering 146 tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 31 passes defensed.

A 27-year-old, native of Pahokee, FL, Green played collegiately at the Virginia Tech.