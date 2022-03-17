Presented by

49ers Sign CB Charvarius Ward

Mar 17, 2022 at 03:06 PM
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday they have signed CB Charvarius Ward to a three-year deal. 

Ward (6-1, 196) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent on May 30, 2018. After spending training camp with the Cowboys, Ward was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs on August 31, 2018. Throughout his four-year career with the Chiefs (2018-21), he has appeared in 56 games (43 starts) and registered 210 tackles, 29 passes defensed, four interceptions, 1.0 sack and one forced fumble. He also appeared in 11 postseason contests (10 starts) and added 54 tackles and nine passes defensed. 

Last season with the Chiefs, Ward appeared in 13 games (12 starts) and finished with 67 tackles, 10 passes defensed and two interceptions. He also started all three postseason games and finished with 16 tackles and three passes defensed. 

A 25-year-old native of McComb, MS, Ward attended Middle Tennessee State University for two seasons (2016-17) after transferring to the school from Hinds (Raymond, MS) Community College (2014-15). He appeared in 25 games (10 starts) at Middle Tennessee State and tallied 74 tackles, 21 passes defensed and one fumble recovery.

